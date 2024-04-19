Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Micron Technology Is A Solid Investment For The Future Of Data Centers And AI

Apr. 19, 2024 11:24 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock
Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • Micron Technology beat analysts' revenue and earnings expectations the last time it reported earnings.
  • The company is a beneficiary of the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence, which should drive multi-year growth.
  • Its opportunities in the data center, PC, and smartphone markets position it for potential outperformance in the coming years.
Inserting memory to computer

aeduard/E+ via Getty Images

As of April 1, Bankrate highlighted Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) as the fifth-best performing S&P 500 stock in 2024, with a 38.1% return. Investors are optimistic that this cyclical memory semiconductor manufacturer may be near the beginning of a multi-year run

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
4.43K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News