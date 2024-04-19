jaanalisette

London-based Wise plc (OTCPK:WPLCF) published its latest trading update, for quarter 4 of fiscal 2024 ending March 31, on April 16. Shares have slipped into negative territory, as the year is proving to be more challenging, yielding somewhat smaller gains than in fiscal 2023. No matter, the platform will keep growing given its focus on exact values — transparency, speed, costs — that industry regulators internationally are pushing toward.

Quarterly financials

The money transfer specialist continues to enjoy strong customer growth, with active customers adding 29% year-on-year to reach 7.9m. This lifted revenue (cross-border + other) 24% y-o-y to £277.2m (+0.2% q-o-q). Most of the growth still comes from personal customers who make up the majority (7.5m) and deal in smaller transactions.

Although cross-border volume, at £30.6b, was 14% higher than last year, volume per customer (VPC) — a key metric of per user performance — declined by 5% from Q3 and by 11% from a year ago to £3.9k, which the company attributes to slower growth in higher-volume customer segments as well as smaller transaction sizes on the Wise account and the Wise card.

Quite so: Wise account balances in the last quarter increased by 24% y-o-y to £13.3b, and Wise card transactions comprised most of the other, non-cross-border, revenue which grew 26% in Q4. Since interest rates remain elevated, net interest income hit a record £104m, up 86% from a year before. As a result, income (including interest income) rose 36% y-o-y to £381.2m (2% q-o-q).

Full-year prognosis

The update mentioned a growth rate of 46% for “income” (or total revenue) in fiscal 2024, which compares positively to previously forecasted 42-44% and may bring the company’s first £1b+ year. (Income climbed 73% in FY23 to £964m.) Gross profit margin, which came to 74% for H1 FY24, is expected to come higher for the second half of the year. Adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to stay above 20% in the mid-term (FY23: 25%).

Once again, Wise showed a robust performance for both the quarter and, tentatively, the full year. Though compared to fiscal 2023, the results were less impressive, in terms of both growth numbers and margins, probably due to macroeconomic conditions weighing on foreign exchange rates to which larger cross-border transactions are especially sensitive.

Industry dynamics

The outlook for cross-border remittances as an industry is overwhelmingly optimistic. While sources differ on exact numbers, all agree that the addressable market is big and growing. About $800b is estimated to have been sent in cross-border remittances by individuals in 2023; by another estimate, about $150b is to be sent in 2024 through online-only players such as Wise. In 2022, Wise held a 24% share of the total market for digital remittances.

Market shares in global digital remittances in 2022 (Statista)

Note that the matrix does not include some of the bigger non-bank players by revenue, such as Western Union (WU), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), and MoneyGram (MGI). However, their growth rates, if at all positive, pale in comparison to those of Wise and close competitor Remitly (RELY). Also, by volume, Wise’s personal business is close to reaching a top position. Only that its volume per customer has been contracting and more noticeably than that of Remitly, which targets a slightly different demographic with non-discretionary remittances.

FXC Intelligence FXC Intelligence

Conclusion

WPLCF stock has been in the red for the past three months (-4%), but at a P/E of 45x it naturally towers over slow-moving traditional peers and also over comparable Remitly on a P/S basis — 7.68x versus 3.49x — despite the fact that the latter is growing more briskly and is fast approaching in revenue. However, in terms of cash flow, where Wise truly excels, its valuation looks much more reasonable even over WU and EEFT and definitely over RELY that is cash flow negative.

Fair value estimates vary too widely. What is more important than quantitative appraisals in the immediate present is the long-term perspective, which for Wise is definitely favorable. Principal factors behind the company’s growth so far — technological advantage, regulatory wins and, most recently, customers branching into Wise features — will stay at work.

Yet other supportive factors, such as high interest rates, may fade away and not too long from now. Consistent contractions in volume per customer could also signal a gradual moderation in growth, as the company struggles to attract more promising business customers dealing in larger cross-border transactions. The stock, therefore, might pull back a bit further before it starts moving back upward.

