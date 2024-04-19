Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is a US company providing cloud-based cybersecurity and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its TruRisk Platform is used by the majority of companies within the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100, as per its claim.

Overall, QLYS' share performance has been quite solid. I have also covered the stock before last year, when I assigned the stock a buy rating - my call then has been proven right, with the stock up 27% since then. QLYS is currently trading at $162, delivering an all-time return of over 1,000%. However, QLYS is currently down -15% YTD due to a pullback in early February on the news of change in Microsoft's partnership terms.

I maintain my buy rating for QLYS. My conservative 1-year price target of $179 projects over 9% upside. In my view, QLYS remains in a strong position to capture growing cybersecurity demand recently influenced by the vendor-consolidation trend. The 9% upside here bakes in very conservative assumptions regarding share count, despite the newly authorized share repurchase program. Risk-reward is attractive.

Financial Reviews

YCharts

QLYS has decent fundamentals. Top-line growth has been steady above 12% over the past five years. In FY2023, QLYS delivered a revenue of over $554 million, a 13% YoY growth. Other positive things I have seen in FY 2023 are expansions across net margin and operating cash flow (OCF). Net margin was 27% in FY 2023, a 500 bps improvement from prior year. QLYS also delivered a record-high OCF of over $244 million.

YCharts

The strength in OCF has resulted in stronger liquidity in FY 2023, even amid increasing share repurchase activities as of late. QLYS ended FY 2023 with over $425 million of cash and short-term investments, which is also a record high. QLYS spent over $193 million for share repurchases in FY 2023, though it was offset by common stock issuance in the same period. The other use of cash was for CAPEX, which was rather modest. Moreover, QLYS also has no debt.

Catalyst

Upon the recent 15% YTD pullback due to the news of the Microsoft partnership change, I believe QLYS may be oversold. In early February, it was announced that QLYS's solution will no longer be the default VM (vulnerability management) engine for Microsoft Defender for Cloud. As projected by the management, this will lower revenue growth guidance by 1%, which, I believe, is minimal.

Overall, I believe QLYS is still well-positioned to capture more growth opportunities in the cybersecurity space, driven by its deep presence within the most-valued client base ecosystem and its newly launched AI-driven comprehensive Enterprise TruRisk platform.

Company Presentation

Deep presence within the largest enterprise ecosystem, such as Forbes Global, puts QLYS in a good position to capture revenue expansion opportunities through upsell and cross-sell strategies. Having a blue-chip client base also boosts QLYS' track record, allowing it to continue strengthening case studies to attract more similar high-valued customers.

Furthermore, in my opinion, these case studies are always valuable for QLYS itself, since they ideally inform QLYS's product development initiative. Strong product should help QLYS stay relevant amid the changing market trends.

Company Presentation

Consequently, it is why I think the newly launched Enterprise TruRisk platform could be a success - the shift in purchase behavior towards consolidated offering effectively drives demand for the new platform. As commented by the management in Q4, the new platform seems to consolidate a few key capabilities that should make it preferable for adoption in today's environment:

The Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform is focused on helping security leaders measure, communicate and eliminate cyber risk and become a partner in de-risking their business. The platform aggregates and orchestrates data from over 25 threat intelligence feeds as well as third-party risk signals from non-Qualys products to provide organizations with comprehensive AI-powered insights that translate risk signals into measurable scores and provide optimized remediation actions based on business impact.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

Company Presentation

Effectively, continuing adoption of its TruRisk platform should also allow QLYS to increase its share in the growing cybersecurity market. Today, there are various factors driving the secular growth in demand for cybersecurity solutions, such as the higher threat level from increasingly dangerous AI-based vectors.

Furthermore, I also believe that many large private enterprises today may continue to make their product selections in alignment with the cybersecurity executive order signed under the Biden administration. QLYS should also then continue to benefit from this opportunity, given its newly launched compliance-ready offering, GovCloud:

We deployed GovCoud, a FedRAMP High Impact level Ready vulnerability and patch management cloud platform that meets President Biden's Executive Orders and NIST compliance.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

Risk

I believe the risk to my thesis remains minimal. One thing I believe investors should consider is that the market appears to have high expectations of QLYS, which has performed relatively well over the last five years alone. As with the recent pullback due to Microsoft's partnership change, I would anticipate the market's overreaction to a similar kind of event in the future.

Company Presentation

On a more cautious note, though, the Microsoft case also highlights the potential downside risk of dependencies on deep hyper-scaler partnerships. In a less ideal scenario where hyper-scalers like Google or Amazon sees QLYS as an established solution in an area they wish to enter in their ecosystem, QLYS is definitely at risk of being displaced.

Valuation/Pricing

My target price for QLYS is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect QLYS to achieve an FY 2024 revenue of $610 million, a 10% growth YoY, in line with the company's high-end guidance. I assume a forward P/S to expand to 12x, implying a share price appreciation to $197. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - QLYS to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $595 million, missing the low-end of its revenue guidance by about 5 million, growing at 7.3% YoY. I assign QLYS a forward P/S of 11x, where it is trading today, projecting a correction to $160.

Own Analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $179 per share, projecting an over 9% 1-year gain from the current price of $164. I would rate the stock a buy.

I believe that my projection is conservative. For instance, my projection of 37 million of shares outstanding assumes no share repurchase activities, even despite QLYS' consistent track record in doing so every year as of late. Moreover, the board also authorized another $200 million share repurchase program. I have also further lowered my bear-case revenue projection. All things considered, the 9% upside would then be an underestimation.

Conclusion

QLYS is a cybersecurity company with decent fundamentals that recently saw a noticeable pullback. However, growth opportunities remain strong, and QLYS is well-positioned to capture them. The newly launched product, TruRisk, consolidates multiple key capabilities into a single offering, in alignment with growing trends in tool consolidations in the enterprise cybersecurity industry to optimize IT spend. Risk remains minimal. I maintain my buy rating for QLYS.