Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Supervielle: A 'Higher Beta' Play On The Argentine Bank Recovery

Apr. 19, 2024 11:38 AM ETGrupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Stock
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.83K Followers

Summary

  • Execution risk on Supervielle has risen in light of its current CEO’s recent departure.
  • Fundamentally, however, the bank remains on the right track to capitalize on Argentina’s latest regime shift.
  • With the stock also priced at a wide relative discount to its peers, there’s arguably more reward per unit of risk here.
Building of the Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) in Buenos Aires on a sunny day against blue sky with white clouds

Aleksandr_Vorobev/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Even relative to its Argentine banking peers, many of which have also rallied quite significantly since the election, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) has been the standout. The next leg of the rally might not be quite as straightforward, however, with execution risk

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.83K Followers
Private investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SUPV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SUPV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SUPV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News