I have previously written about a small, independent oil and gas company, SandRidge Energy, (NYSE: SD) discussing how I believe it has a low valuation, an excellent balance sheet, strong cash flows and recent shareholder distributions. I’ll stay in the same industry this time with a company that has some similar characteristics, but with a company that is on the other end of the spectrum in terms of size and scale.

In my opinion, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is the best of the large oil majors. It has been on quite a strong run lately as oil prices have increased, so it might be better to wait for a pullback to buy, but this is a solid performer with an excellent management team that has put the shareholder first for decades with a growing dividend and periodic share repurchases. They have also significantly scaled back their capital expenditures in the last decade, preferring to add production in the US shale space rather than commit to the expensive deepwater projects of decades past. That said, they have announced some large acquisitions recently, with the monster $53 billion all stock Hess deal still pending completion. This deal is a shot across the bow at the idea that oil is peaking anytime soon.

A Dividend Aristocrat

If you own Chevron, one of the main reasons that you own it is for the dividend, which is yielding more than 4% currently and has been growing for 37 straight years. Management has been steadfast that protecting and increasing the dividend is their first priority; they say it almost every conference call and they proved it by maintaining the dividend through COVID, despite the shock to the oil markets. Chevron also boasts robust free cash flows, a strong balance sheet that has seen its debt reduced by half since early 2021, and a history of share repurchases with excess cash flows that are not needed for the dividend or its capital program.

Obviously, as an oil and gas major, the financial results and therefore the stock returns are heavily influenced by the price of oil. That is also the biggest risk. If oil prices decrease for some reason completely out of control of the Company – for example if Saudi Arabia completely floods the market with cheap oil – Chevron’s stock will decline and decline hard, like any oil and gas company. I don’t have the opinion that this is a likely scenario, but anything can happen as we’ve learned recently with COVID, so it does have to be a consideration when you own the stock. Chevron, however, has the ability to withstand a major shock to oil prices due to its size, borrowing capacity, and long-term outlook. In fact, they have proven in recent years that a shock to prices may be the time to buy.

Tail risks aside, Chevron offers a very safe way to gain exposure to oil and gas, which can be a hedge to other industries that do poorly when oil prices rise. The significance and safety of the dividend offer downside protection for the stock price as well, and are likely only to be put at risk if there’s a sustained downturn of oil prices.

Lessons from the recent past

In my opinion, Chevron changed as a company in the 2015/2016 timeframe and it was the “luck” of poor oil markets that helped make this possible. Just prior to this time, oil prices had spent the past 3-4 years hovering around the $100 mark. The end of 2014 saw quite a different pricing environment and this forced Chevron’s hand, requiring them to quickly scale back their expenditures, which had been ballooning due to the challenges of deepwater drilling, buoyed by high oil prices.

Brent and WTI crude oil prices, 2009-2014 (US Energy Information Administration)

I was a shareholder at the time and somewhat numb to the eye-popping capital plans that Chevron was presenting each December for the following year. I just figured that was the business that they were in, but in retrospect I think this was a very dangerous game that they were playing.

Take a look at Chevron’s capital expenditures in the past 10 years:

Chevron capital expenditures (Macrotrends.net)

With oil prices declining rapidly, the capital plan announced in December 2015 for was 24% below what they expected to spend in 2015, and as seen in the capital expenditure spending chart above, they haven’t come close to those amounts, even with a significant recovery in oil prices. Please note that the capital expenditures and capital plan are different due to affiliate capital plans and estimates vs actual cost.

A few years later, this scaled back spending was crucial to the company being able to withstand oil prices below $25 and continue to pay its dividend during COVID. At the end of 2020, they were able to reduce their spending again in response to lower oil prices, and maintain it that level for the upcoming years. While relatively temporary, look at how much oil dipped at the end of 2020. While that appears to be a blip on the chart, it’s important to note that the gap down from more “normal” pricing was about a year.

10 year Brent Crude Oil chart (Tradingeconomics.com)

When investing in a commodity business where you can’t control the pricing, it’s important to be able to withstand all environments. How would Chevron have fared in 2020 if they were spending $35 billion a year on capital? That’s impossible to know, but worth considering as an investor.

Lower CapEx = Higher Free Cash Flow

Obviously, the point of capital spending is to generate cash flows in the future, but the simple fact is the less you spend now, the more free cash flow you generate today. Taking a long history of free cash flows for Chevron, it’s clear the high spending days in the past really put a crimp on their cash flows even in times of strong oil prices.

Chevron annual free cash flow (Macrotrends.net)

With 2023 free cash flows at just under $20b, Chevron is trading at 15x cash flows, which is a reasonable valuation for a company with a 4%+ yield. As I have stated above, I would probably let prices come in a bit before starting a new position, but I feel very comfortable holding on to my existing shares at these levels and reinvesting my dividends.

Downside Protection

Cloning Charlie Munger’s style, I will often look to invert and understand how much I can lose, rather than how much I can make in a stock. That’s not always possible for every stock, but I think that Chevron offers an opportunity to do so because of the dividend yield. The dividend provides substantial downside stock price protection because of the importance that management has placed on protecting the dividend.

The below chart is the trailing twelve month dividend yield over the past 20 years:

Chevron dividend yield history (Macrotrends.net)

Even in dire times, Chevron only ended up yielding 6%. Today, that would bring the stock down to about $109, but that’s dire, once in a lifetime pandemic times. In a normal poor pricing environment, the downside looks more like a dividend yield of 5%, or $130 based on the current dividend. That seems like a pretty reasonable downside viewpoint, especially given how strong the oil market has been recently. Add in the fact that we know Chevron wants to continually increase the dividend, which is only going to raise that downside protection each year.

I wouldn’t make this argument with every company, as we know that a high yield could be an indication that the dividend is in trouble. But with a dividend aristocrat like Chevron, I’m comfortable taking this stance.

Risks to Owning Chevron

As I’ve already discussed above, Chevron does not control pricing which is the most obvious risk for an oil and gas company, but I believe that their strong balance sheet and experienced management team have given them adequate cushion to withstand periods of low prices.

A longer-term risk is the future of oil and whether we are nearing a peak in oil consumption in the near future. Chevron invests for decades, not quarters, and with this long-time horizon, the existential risk of oil has to be considered. I’ll cut right to the chase and tell you that in my opinion, there is no existential risk of oil running out in my lifetime, no matter what year anyone wants to put on it. 2052 seemed to be a popular estimate popularized by the MAHB of Stanford University, though any estimate this far in the future is far from certain. The IEA released a report last fall stating that fossil fuel demand would peak by the end of this decade! When asked about that expectation, CEO Mike Wirth stated:

I don’t think they’re remotely right,” he told the Financial Times. “You can build scenarios, but we live in the real world and have to allocate capital to meet real world demands.

I'm not going to wade directly into this debate, but I do want to look at potential medium-term impacts from this concern, such as the transition of the combustible engine to electric.

Clearly, we have the technology to produce some really great EVs led by Tesla here in the US. But can we make them affordable or as affordable as combustible engines? And can the companies that produce them do so profitably, without government incentives for either the company or the customer? Look at the cautionary tales of bankrupt EV companies such as Lordstown Motors and Proterra. In addition, both Fisker and Lucid Motors both appear to be barely avoiding bankruptcy, which limits their ability to invest in their product. Moreover, the charging infrastructure needs to be significantly expanded. This all will take time, in my opinion, and will slow the transition from the combustible engine in the next decade.

One can look to China where companies like BYD have seemingly found the formula to success in this market as a cautionary tale here, but I just don’t think Americans are going to rush to buy the type of affordable EVs that BYD produces rather than the massive SUVs and pickup trucks that dominate the road today. I could be wrong, but I’m downplaying the impact of EVS in the short to medium term.

The More Practical Risk to Monitor

As I discuss above, I would be much more nervous as a shareholder if Chevron’s capital spending plans start to increase substantially from here. With the $7.6 billion acquisition of PDC and more importantly the pending acquisition of Hess, capital spending will obviously have to increase significantly as Chevron will be a much larger company. That could bring capital levels back to the $25 - $30 billion range in a few years easily, which isn’t necessarily an issue for me because the cash flows from this much larger company should be able to support that. However, I will be looking at their capital spending plans very closely in the next couple of years to make sure that we don’t return to more aggressive spending levels, in relation to the size of the business. While new investment is certainly a boon for future production and will make the company much more profitable when prices are high, it would increase the risk substantially in the case of a downturn. I do think that management, which is the best in the business, has heeded the lessons of the last ten years and will ensure that any increase in spending is done judiciously.

Q1 Results Expected Next Week

With Chevron's Q1 results expected next Friday, April 26th, I'm not expecting any significant changes to my thesis, but I would expect a pretty good quarter with strong oil prices, especially in the second half of the quarter. I think the more significant developments to monitor would be an update on the Hess acquisition, as well as the impact of the acquisition of PDC, as this will be the second full quarter with its results included. Q4 2023 results were impacted by approximately $4 billion of one-time charges related to the write-down of assets, mainly in California. It will be interesting to see what a full quarter looks like with PDC's results included and without any large impairments.

Conclusion

While I remain cognizant of the risks, Chevron is as safe as an oil and gas company can be. Its dividend offers a strong yield, and its balance sheet offers it flexibility to invest and also withstand volatility in oil prices. Management has been through many up and down cycles over the past several years and has emerged battle tested and unwavering in its desire to protect the dividend. For anyone looking to invest in the oil and gas space, Chevron is a great company to consider.