t_kimura/E+ via Getty Images

A “Buy” Rating on New Gold Inc.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) (TSX:NGD:CA) is a Canada-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core production assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine.

New Gold Inc.'s Share Price Key Driver: Free Cash Flow

Earlier this year, New Gold presented its operating outlook for the next three years, including the following developments. Assuming support from robust gold prices as a portfolio hedge against geopolitical tensions and the prospect of interest rate cuts, and robust copper prices as a key metal for the clean energy transition in the face of structural supply deficits, this combination will be positive to free cash flow. As with all publicly traded metals mining stocks, free cash flow is a key driver of New Gold Inc.'s share price in both North American markets, and a qualitative move forward in free cash flow is likely to have a positive impact on New Gold's stock.

Patrick Godin, President and CEO of New Gold Inc., stated that the turning point in free cash flow has been reached and the growth efforts are expected to bear fruit from the second half of 2024 when the growth projects are completed.

Of course, the share price is also driven by changes in sales and, above all, earnings. However, since it has been highlighted by the President and CEO as a key factor in assessing the company's progress as a result of growth investments, New Gold Inc.'s free cash flow is likely to attract much more market attention from now on than its earnings or simply revenue. Any change in free cash flow, the target of the company's investing activities, is carefully scrutinized, with the market either criticizing or praising new gold depending on how free cash flow develops in light of the expectations expressed by the CEO.

The Growth Projects Are Now Expected to Bear Fruit Amid a Positive Outlook for Metals

These are the operational developments expected from the growth projects that New Gold Inc. embarked on, and which could accompany a favorable price environment for gold and copper:

The company will produce ≈ 410,000 to 460,000 ounces of gold per year by 2026, compared to 321,178 ounces produced in 2023. The improvement is possible thanks to the increase in underground production from the 100% interest in the open-pit and underground gold and silver mine Rainy River Mine, 50 km northwest of Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada.

The company will produce ≈ 71 to 81 million pounds of copper per year by 2026, compared to 47.4 million pounds of copper produced in 2023. The improvement is possible thanks to increased production through 100% ownership of the New Afton copper-gold mine, 10 km west of Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada.

The all-in-sustaining costs are expected to decrease by over 50% from $1,545 per ounce in full-year 2023 to $650-$750 per ounce by 2026.

Total capital in 2024 will be $290 million to $330 million, still up from $265.9 million in 2023, as growth projects are completed in the second half of 2024. However, total capital will decline significantly in subsequent years due to lower growth capital needs.

The balance sheet is solid and will support the final phase of the growth project in the unlikely event that metal prices are not sufficiently robust to help New Gold Inc. achieve its mission. At the end of 2023, the balance sheet had cash on hand of $192.6 million against total debt of $401.2 million. In addition, the company had $126.7 million in inventory, potentially freeing up significant cash resources as metal prices are currently trading at historically high levels. The company generated an operating cash flow of $287.6 million and levered free cash flow of $62.35 million over the trailing 12 months. However, these metrics are expected to improve as they benefit from higher gold and copper production, lower operating costs, and an expected favorable pricing environment for the metals. Trailing 12-month operating income at the end of 2023 was $57.1 million and trailing 12-month interest expense was $2.3 million, resulting in an interest coverage ratio of 24.8x. The ratio measures how well the company can cover the financial obligations resulting from the debt with income from its recurring business activities. Typically, investors consider 1.5x as the minimum level at which a company is considered capable of doing so. In this regard, New Gold Inc.'s position is therefore very solid.

New Gold Inc. Is Positioned for the Upward Trend

Thus, New Gold Inc. is a stock that has laid a solid foundation so that an investment in its shares on the NYSE American or Toronto stock exchanges can continue to appreciate in the coming years and potentially outperform most of its peers. The conditions for following up on the positive inflection point in the free cash flow curve highlighted by the CEO are robust production of gold and copper, keeping costs under control, and in a scenario in which metal prices tend to the upside.

Source: TradingView

As for the sensitivity to the highlighted conditions, the forces of the New Gold stock market have already provided very important evidence of that. Over the past five years, New Gold Inc.'s stock price rose 105.5% under the symbol NGD and 110.4% under the symbol NGD:CA, while the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), a benchmark for North American publicly traded mining stocks, increased by 57.9%. The credit is due to the period between 2019 and 2021: Amid a sharp rise in gold prices as a portfolio hedge against COVID-19 headwinds and hype around copper as a crucial metal for the energy transition, New Gold Inc. managed to show robust production levels and at costs that were not among the most expensive in the last five years. The year 2022 saw a slowdown, particularly in copper production, with higher costs and a pause in the metal, and the share price reflected the deterioration. However, the company has made investments to raise its profile as a mid-tier mining company. After the slowdown, copper production is now on track to return to pre-COVID-19 levels and gold production will reach unprecedented high levels. Operating costs are expected to fall by 50%.

Source: Company Full Year Earnings and Production Reports

Gold and copper prices should continue to perform well in a scenario that essentially envisages two things: a) investors must increasingly rely on gold as a portfolio hedge against macroeconomic issues and geopolitical instability; b) Copper as a crucial component for the implementation of projects that promote the adoption of clean energy and technologies. Therefore, consistent free cash flow generation should allow the share price to continue the upward trend established in 2023.

Metal Prices Will Be Crucial

The price the metal will fetch in the future will be decisive, especially gold, as gold activities account for almost 80% of New Gold Inc.'s sales, with copper business accounting for 20% of its total revenue of $786.5 million throughout 2023. This 80 to 20 percent "joint venture" between gold and copper in determining New Gold Inc.'s revenue can be represented by the following two charts and located at the bottom portion thereof. Here a descriptive analysis of the correlation coefficients is carried out using yellow (for gold) and dark red (for copper) areas: For both NGD stock on the NYSE American and NGD:CA on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or TSX), the positive correlation is stronger with gold than with copper. As can be seen from the last 12 months of trading, the yellow area curve in the lower part of the two charts is well above zero and more often than the dark red area curve.

Since a positive correlation indicates that when the metal is bullish (or bearish), in most cases NGD stock or NGD:CA stock is also bullish (or bearish), the gold market tends to have a greater impact than the copper market on the direction New Gold Inc. shares are taking in both markets.

The positive correlation between NGD stock and gold prices or copper prices using gold futures (GCM2024) or copper futures (HGK2024) as a benchmark is described by the dark yellow area curve and dark red area curve, respectively, at the bottom of the chart below:

Source: TradingView

The positive correlation between NGD:CA stock and gold prices or copper prices using gold futures (GCM2024) or copper futures (HGK2024) as a benchmark is described by the dark yellow area curve and dark red area curve, respectively, at the bottom of the chart below:

Source: TradingView

For the descriptive analysis of the correlation coefficient, gold futures were used instead of the gold spot price (XAUUSD:CUR) because a Forex index for the copper spot price was not available in the charts. Furthermore, the analysis has taken into account the past twelve months of trading rather than a longer period, as the following markets are likely to be a continuation of last year rather than similar to trends that occurred in the markets long before.

A Lower Stock Price Is Possible for the “Buy the Dip” strategy

Retail investors should expose their portfolios to the upside potential of this company. Retail investors should buy the stock after it pulls back from current levels, which is likely to happen according to the analysis below. To understand when the NGD or NGD:CA stock market could see a decline that can be used to increase exposure to New Gold Inc.'s long-term upside highlighted above, it is good to focus on the changing sentiment in the gold market. Should something happen that causes the gold market to suddenly appear bearish, it may also have a short-term impact on New Gold Inc.'s stock price, as a decline in the price of gold affects the way the stock market judges New Gold's free cash flow, which, as already mentioned, will be the main driver of the share price from now on. Of course, it is not reasonable to believe, especially with the precious metal having a bright future as a portfolio hedge given the highly uncertain global situation, that a short-term drop in the gold price could be so depressing for New Gold’s free cash flow to justify the formation of a stock market dip on NGD or NGD:CA. But the dip occurs nevertheless as the stock market is not driven on a rational basis but by impulsive behavior. This feature should be used by the retail investor to increase or establish a position in NGD stock or NGD:CA stock when the shares have fallen significantly into the lower zones of a price cycle. Even in a situation where the stock is performing positively over the long term, the retail investor should not abandon a buy-the-dip strategy whenever the market presents an opportunity to do so. This not only allows for maximizing returns, which is useful in light of a long-term goal of beating the benchmark for the entire US stock market, but also reduces the risk of loss if the position needs to be trimmed due to personal circumstances arising or market opportunities to take advantage of elsewhere.

The Trigger for a Downward Trend in Stock Prices: Changing Expectations of Interest Rate Cuts by the Fed. The Opportunity

In both markets, shares of NGD and NGD:CA are not yet at the bottom of the equity price cycle, but with the Federal Reserve delaying rate cuts, the scenario of a market decline is becoming increasingly possible under the influence of an expected decline in gold prices. Assuming gold hates higher interest rates, as long as they remain at current levels, the resulting downward pressure from disillusionment over the reduction in the cost of borrowings that doesn't materialize could cause a significant decline in the NGD or NGD:CA stock market. Based on the past few years, New Gold shares fell dramatically due to the strong bearish sentiment towards gold, which was driven by specific factors playing a role in the following downtrends:

In early August 2021, gold prices were in a sharp downward phase, hitting multi-month lows, as rising inflation, fueled by a strong US labor market, was seen as a potential impact on the Fed's decision to reduce its stimulus measures. NGD or NGD:CA shares experienced a dip around mid-August 2021.

The decline in the price of gold to its 7-week low in early December 2021, which caused shares of NGD or NGD:CA to fall again in the first half of December 2021, had different causes among analysts. Some even point out that concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 were short-lived to support safe-haven demand for gold. Soon after, it was Warren Venketas –analyst at DailyFX – who came closer to the exact trigger of the gold price drop. In an interview for the website Reuters, the analyst Warren Venketas attributed the start of a tough battle for gold to the prospect of rising 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, "transitory" inflation, and, of course, higher interest rates to curb runaway inflation.

Shares of NGD and NGD:CA sank in summer 2022 after gold prices dropped to their 9-month lowest level in the first half of July 2022. Gold prices were weighed down by the strong US dollar and the prospect of further aggressive rate hikes by the Fed to curb the galloping inflation.

Shares of NGD and NGD:CA suffered another significant decline on February 23, 2023, as gold futures hit their lowest level in 2023 amid headwinds from the Fed's plan to raise interest rates as stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls coupled with a non-reassuring report on the US consumer price index a few days before raised concerns about persistent inflation. The Fed's therapy against high inflation consisted of recession signals sent to the economy through interest rate hikes from mid-March 2022.

September 2023 was not a good month for gold prices as the Federal Reserve indicated at its September meeting that rate hikes were not yet over and that the rate cut in 2024 was unlikely to be as large as the market had hoped. Shares of NGD and NGD:CA tumbled as gold futures posted their biggest decline in nearly two months after the Fed indicated a “higher-for-longer” policy on rates, also ending a five-session winning streak.

On February 20, 2024, shares of NGD and NGD:CA fell as expectations of a rate cut at the Fed's March meeting began to fade after Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic suggested that inflation was not clearly on the path back to the 2% target as the US labor market and the US economy were strong. The appeal of zero-yield bullion was dented as investors reassessed their expectations about the extent of the Fed's interest rate cuts. The price of gold fell significantly at the expense of shares of New Gold Inc.

Based on the above, it seems that the factor that could trigger a further decline in New Gold's share price is the weakening of expectations for interest rate cuts at the next Fed meetings. For now, Fed policymakers appear to be focused on delaying the first rate cut later this year, bolstered by an economy that, despite multiple recessionary signals of a rate hike so far, means inflation is still stubbornly away from the 2% target. Core inflation, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure for assessing whether a rate hike is having the desired effect or is slowing, is proving more stubborn than expected, increasing the likelihood of a delay in rate cuts beyond the first half of the current year. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently noted that policymakers are in no rush to cut interest rates, but rather that the Fed's restrictive interest rate policy likely needs more time to bear fruit. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's “hawkish shift in tone” on U.S. interest rates came after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and robust US jobs suggested inflation still needs therapy to come under control.

Many economists now assume that the Fed will leave interest rates at this level at least until the fall. Analysts at Bank of America and Deutsche Bank now expect the Fed's first rate cut not to come until December 2024, resulting in just one overall cut for 2024, whereas they previously saw easing starting in March and then postponed in early summer. However, markets expect fewer than two rate cuts this year. The starting point for the easing cycle is now September and no longer June, which in turn was pushed back from March. This may create downward pressure on NGD and NGD:CA stocks, which are starting to trend downwards according to the RSI indicator, to create a more attractive price to purchase shares.

A Purchase Price Could Be The Next One Below the MA Ribbon

When they reach a bottom in the stock price cycle, the retail investor might want to buy New Gold Inc. shares. For reference, as soon as they are below the MA Ribbon, the market is likely to offer an attractive buy price. Based on the dynamics presented above, the headwinds from a delay in the start of the Fed's rate cuts are likely to be strong and could cause stocks to fall below the MA Ribbon.

As of writing, NGD shares were trading at $1.73 apiece on the NYSE American, for a market cap of $1.21 billion and a 52-week range of $0.86 to $1.94. Shares were above the MA ribbon.

Source: TradingView

As of writing, NGD:CA shares were trading at CA$2.38 apiece on the TSX, for a market cap of CA$1.66 billion and a 52-week range of CA$1.18 to CA$2.687. Shares were above the MA ribbon.

Source: TradingView

Conclusion

New Gold offers an interesting alternative to investing directly in gold bars to benefit from the yellow metal's good prospects. Direct investment in gold bars is usually not possible for retail investors, as they would require funds that only large investors or banks can afford.

New Gold is completing certain growth projects at its mining operations in Canada, allowing its free cash flow, a key driver of New Gold's share prices, to deliver solid results beginning in the second half of 2024. The year 2024 represents a turning point for free cash flow, as growth projects are expected to be completed in the second half of 2024. The company expects that there will then be an extended period of robust free cash flow generation. New Gold's profitability also depends on the future of copper as a key metal for energy transition and innovation projects, and the company's production is now on track to return to pre-pandemic levels. However, gold is the company's main commodity and accounts for 80% of its sales, so the stock market takes due account of this.

The stock is a buy, but to maximize success, retail investors should prefer to buy the stocks of New Gold on dips, and given the downward pressure from a likely further delay in Fed rate cuts, that's well on the way.