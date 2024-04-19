Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call April 19, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andre Schulten - Chief Financial Officer
John Chevalier - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays
Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank
Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan
Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley
Bryan Spillane - Bank of America
Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs
Olivia Tong - Raymond James
Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities
Callum Elliott - Bernstein
Filippo Falorni - Citi
Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI
Peter Grom - UBS
Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets
Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies
Mark Astrachan - Stifel
Brett Cooper - Consumer Edge Research

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to The Procter & Gamble’s Quarter End Conference Call. Today's event is being recorded for replay.

This discussion will include a number of forward-looking statements. If you will refer to P&G's most recent 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K reports, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these projections.

As required by Regulation G, The Procter & Gamble needs to make you aware that during the discussion, the company will make a number of references to non-GAAP and other financial measures.

The Procter & Gamble believes these measures provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business trends and has posted on its Investor Relations website www.pginvestor.com a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Now, I will turn the call over to P&G's Chief Financial Officer, Andre Schulten.

Andre Schulten

Good morning, everyone.

Joining me on the call today is John Chevalier, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Execution of our integrated strategy drove solid sales and market share results and another quarter of strong earnings and cash results. The strong results we've delivered in the first three quarters

