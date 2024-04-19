Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 19, 2024 12:16 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.78K Followers

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 19, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Edwards - Director of IR
Timothy Knavish - President and CEO
Vincent Morales - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird
John McNulty - BMO
Michael Sison - Wells Fargo
Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Christopher Parkinson - Wolfe Research
John Roberts - Mizuho
Patrick Cunningham - Citigroup
Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research
Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley
Stephen Byrne - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch
Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan
Kevin McCarthy - VRP
Michael Leithead - Barclays
Laurent Favre - BNP Paribas
Arun Viswanathan - RBC
Joshua Spector - UBS
Michael Harrison - Seaport Research Partners
Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning. My name is Angela, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the First Quarter PPG Earnings Conference Call. All line have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Edwards, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jonathan Edwards

Thank you, Angela, and good morning, everyone. This is Jonathan Edwards. We appreciate your continued interest in PPG and welcome you to our first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call from PPG are Tim Knavish, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Vince Morales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our comments relate to the financial information released after U.S. equity markets closed on Thursday, April 18th, 2024. We have posted detailed commentary and accompanying presentation slides on the Investor Center of our website, ppg.com. The slides are also available on the webcast site for

Recommended For You

About PPG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PPG

Trending Analysis

Trending News