Canterbury Tollgate 2023 Investor Letter (Year End)

CTG Fluxion increased by 21.5 percent in 2023. This was driven largely by our core holdings - META, Amazon (AMZN), Dropbox (DBX), and GoDaddy (GDDY). It also includes a sizable contribution from U.S. treasuries and a material subtraction from Icahn Enterprises (IEP).

You might notice this is the first letter in a while. It's been a long time coming. In truth, I didn't feel I had much new to share most of last year. Secondly, it's amazing how fast life happens. And one last thing. In a series of unfortunate past fall events, I broke my arm. The word break may not quite do it justice given it's used for just about every type of fracture. More like, snapped. My humerus, that is, snapped… in to two pieces after throwing a baseball to some youngsters.i Ouch! Yes, I know. What was thought to be tendinitis turned out to be a hairline fracture1 that had gone unnoticed. I debated how much to share about this accident given its potential (and ostensible) lack of relevance.2 Upon reflection, the experience illustrates and illuminates several vital and wide-ranging lessons. Principally, how small variations, oversights, and misdiagnoses can lead to disproportionate consequences over time, for better or for worse.

I don't write fast, and typically begin working on a letter two or three months before its publication. In this case, for the year-end letter, that would be sometime in November. Following the unpleasant incident, I was in a recliner for about six weeks without the use of my right arm. Relatively quickly, within two or three weeks, I was able to get on top of the most crucial (investment-related) tasks (Microsoft Office and Apple's dictation functionality became a great friend). Ancillary, if still eventually imperative, tasks were put on hold. Hence, where I would usually begin jotting down notes and synthesizing thoughts in November for a letter to be released in January or February, this time I began playing catch up on the writing, along with other vital tasks (e.g., audits) in late January. For the delay, your grace is much appreciated.

The slower pace of writing is due in large part to my being afflicted with absolutely zero desire to leave behind mediocre, half-witted, boring, and less than thoughtful work-which I've already accomplished-to be looked back upon a ~decade hence as time wasted and energy squandered.

Simple But Not Easy

One would think that after writing enough of these, they would be easy. Alas, they are not. Or at least, not easy to write thoughtfully. And the same goes for investing. A while back I read a book by a money manager entitled " Simple But Not Easy" which aptly describes the situation.

In theory, investing is easy: buy low, sell high. In practice though, our humanity gets in the way; those very traits which guide us properly in nearly every other endeavor lead us astray in capital markets- strong opinions and bullheadedness, along with the desire to be right, and the urge to act. It's not that those traits aren't necessary in investing, but that they're necessary only intermittently. Not ad infinitum.

Real value investors have a lot of time to think, which is both a blessing and a blight-one of the grand oxymorons of investing. A blessing because it gives one adequate time to reflect with the aim of making wise decisions and avoiding foolish ones. A blight because of both the inclination to equate action with progress and inertia dichotomy.

Another grand oxymoron that makes investing simple but not easy: one must simultaneously hold and consider two opposing views in the mind. With wisdom comes angst, to paraphrase Solomon. Impartiality and the capacity for reflection are inversely related to the quantity and degree of entrenchment in one's opinions. Munger used to say, what you "shout out you pound in," losing the capacity to reflect and debate both sides.

Poor Charlie on… everything

The world lost Charlie Munger on November 28, 2023. The folks at Stripe.press have put together a rather amazing book site for Poor Charlie's Almanack.3 Within, lifelong learners can read and/or listen to each chapter, as well as access Munger's reading list.

"The Silient Killer"

A crucial trait Munger often talked about was, let's call it, "sit on your tail investing."4

I had the opportunity to attend MOI Global's Annual Latticework NYC meeting in December. Latticework being the term Munger used to illustrate an interlinking of mental models and heuristics required for sustainably good investing (and living). Such models are used to forfend bad or fuzzy thinking as much as to engender the opposite. During the meeting, Christopher Tsai5 held a fireside chat with Peter Keefe, founder of Avenir Capital, who discussed his idea of "The Silent Killer":ii

Tsai: " Cutting back wonderful compounding machines too early; cutting the flowers to water the weeds. And as a long-term investor I think there's always going to be something to be concerned about. The news hits us every day… and you're likely to read something negative. How do you resist the temptation to sell those wonderful compounding machines?" Keefe: " The Silent Killer comes up in this conversation: what's been your biggest mistake?... My biggest mistakes have not been the businesses in which I've lost the most money. The biggest mistakes that I've made have been selling compounders too early. And how did I stop doing that? Because it simply got painful enough that I just stopped doing it."

Another interesting note from Keefe on what he called the "seamlessness of risk transfer":

"I'm an intermediary. You're an honest guy. I'm an honest guy. And if I'm going to invest with [e.g., Christopher Tsai], who's running a public company, he better be an honest guy. There's got to be this seamlessness of risk transfer. That's the ethical obligation that you owe to the owner of the capital. Can you establish it with absolute certainty? No. But you know well enough."

In the same vein, earlier this year I received the following quote in a message from Samantha McLemore, CFA:

"They say you never grow poor taking profits. No, you don't. But neither do you grow rich taking a four-point profit in a bull market." "It never was my thinking that made the big money for me. It always was my sitting. Got that? My sitting tight!" - Edwin Lefèvre, Reminiscences of a Stock Operator

Envy

Finally, Munger's way of putting things-his phraseology-was second to none. One of his suggestions for guaranteed misery in life was to lead your peers in envy and blame. During my injury I had a chance to watch a few films that had been on my list for a good while. An ending quote from the movie L.A. Confidential caught my ear. After completing a job together, one man is honored, and another (the true hero of the story) loses the ability to speak. Kim Bassinger's character stoically quips, " Some men get the world; others get ex-hookers and a trip to Arizona."

Luck or Skill

Not infrequently do I hear conversations or diatribes regarding luck or skill. They usually begin with the following question, " are great investors just lucky or is their success due to skill?", as if the answer is binary yes or no. This notion is far too simplistic.

Of course, luck is involved. But it's most assuredly not pure luck; and perhaps not even mostly luck. More apt terms than "luck or skill" would be "happenstance and competency."

A key question to consider when considering to what degree "luck and skill" impact capital allocation success: Do superior operators exist? And if so, can they be identified?

Further Notes

"A thoughtful valuation requires confronting some empirical realities: most companies do not live that long and do not generate good returns for shareholders while they are alive." Around 60% of public companies "over the past century or so have failed to create value, defined as earning total shareholder returns in excess of one-month treasury bills." Michael Mauboussin and Dan Callahan (Birth, Death, and Wealth Generation: Why Investors Need to Understand Corporate Demographics)

Excellent listen: Bill Ackman on value, investing, and life.iii

Jon Stewart on FB buying Instagram.iv How quickly things change.

AI

I asked ChatGPT for solutions to writer's block, to which is came up with the following suggestions, sounding eerily similar to a podcaster or pop self help author.

Freewriting. Change your environment. Take a break. Write at a different time. Read or watch something inspiring.

No more need for the $24.55 "How To" books! The full list is included in the appendix.

Further, an acquaintance described to me how he uses ChatGPT to generate unique bedtime stories for his kids. So, I tested it out. The result was pretty cool.

Me: Tell me a light-hearted, funny, but meaningful story that rhymes about a possum named Awesome who traveled by train to a town called Rain.

ChatGPT: "Once upon a time in a wooded domain, Lived a possum named Awesome, far from mundane. With fur so fluffy and eyes wide like moons, He dreamt of adventures, some laughs, and cartoons…" (continues in Appendix)

We can see ChatGPT's ability to synthesize and produce writing that emulates even respected authors, and the wit of fictional works is impressive. What we do not find it its capacity to produce unique insight. Nor can we expect accuracy when a query's answer diverges from where the cluster has landed (i.e., conventional answers), even if it has ready access to such information.v

To Conclude…

