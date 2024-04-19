Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Alliance: Q1 2024 Results Reaffirm Improving Outlook

Himalayas Research profile picture
Himalayas Research
905 Followers

Summary

  • A change in the Fed's rate cut story and geopolitical tensions may have impacted WAL's YTD performance.
  • 1Q24 results show that loan/deposit growth has been robust.
  • Asset quality remains stable.
  • The company points to higher loan/deposit growth in 2024 while non-interest expense may grow.
  • The stock trades at an undemanding valuation for a bank with a solid growth profile.

Low angle view of skyscrapers in London

Gary Yeowell

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has underperformed with a 15% YTD decline, most noticeably in the period since February. We think a string of hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reports has led investors to reprice the Fed's rate cut story. In addition, rising geopolitical risks have

This article was written by

Himalayas Research profile picture
Himalayas Research
905 Followers
Buyside analyst covering global stocks on Seeking Alpha since 2018. I've been investing personally and professionally across major equity markets for about a decade. Subscribe for equity research and trading ideas.Opinions are not qualified investment or trading advice. Please do your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News