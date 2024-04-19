Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dana Nolan - EVP & Head, IR
John Turner - President, CEO & Director
David Turner - Senior EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Robert Siefers - Piper Sandler & Co.
Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley
Christopher Spahr - Wells Fargo Securities
Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson & Co.
Kenneth Usdin - Jefferies
David Rochester - Compass Point
John Pancari - Evercore ISI
Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets
Matthew O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Regions Financial Corporation's quarterly earnings call. My name is Christine, and I will be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]. I will now turn the call over to Dana Nolan to begin.

Dana Nolan

Thank you, Christine. Welcome to Regions First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. John and David will provide high-level commentary regarding our results. The earning documents include a forward-looking statement disclaimer and non-GAAP information are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. These disclosures cover our presentation materials, prepared comments and Q&A.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John Turner

Thank you, Dana, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today. This morning, we reported first quarter earnings of $343 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.37. However, adjusted items reconciled within our earnings supplement and press release, representing an approximate $0.07 negative impact on our reported results.

For the first quarter, total revenue was $1.7 billion on a reported basis and $1.8 billion on an adjusted basis as both net interest income and fee revenue demonstrated resiliency in the face of lingering macroeconomic and political uncertainty. Adjusted noninterest expenses increased quarter-over-quarter and is expected to

