Performance

March Commentary

We continued to run a neutral net this month. Gains during the month were a combination of factor selection and idiosyncratic. Our factor selection of selectively adding lower quality, momentum names shorts (JMIA, AI for example) was coupled with idiosyncratic shorts (LULU earnings, ZG NAR news) as major contributors to returns this month. Lastly, one of our Core Longs, HCP, was boosted by news the company was looking to sell.

Q1 Overview

Given the lack of attractive LT IRRs in our coverage, we remained low gross (often less than 80% as I only swing at higher percentage catalyst/earnings plays) and a neutral net position throughout the quarter.

Our overnight/event driven alpha strategies were major contributors. Overnight earnings alpha was 186bp driven by 1Q earnings season (major contributors YETI, NYT, LULU on the short side; ZM on the long side), 106bp from ICR preannouncement trades (EWCZ long the big contributor), and 117bp from a combination of factor and idio selection with ZGN on the long side (both luxury beta after OTCPK:LVMHF earnings and strong company earnings).

Our biggest detractor during the quarter was poor beta performance of our short book outside of earnings prints in February where our negative momentum and crowding bias hurt (our short book largely comprises of large and mid-cap expectation misses while our long book comprises of R2K crap we think are 5/10 businesses with positive catalysts currently valued like 2/10 businesses).

We took some duration in consumer and software on names where we have significant deltas to street numbers in 2H24 and 25 but have to look through NT uncertainty (we wrote previously about FIGS 1H24 risks and added meaningfully to our tracking position post earnings; we also continue to like mechanical beats in software as gross retention headwinds roll off for several names and net new bookings have substantial upside in 2H).

Q2 and ROY Priorities

Given we underwrite in a directional manner (rather than relative), starting valuations remain largely unsupportive of long term holds.

I continue to believe we can layer in 100-200bp per quarter of realized earnings alpha to supplement and offset lower gross exposures as we remain patient in adding and underwriting Core Longs. Our long book continues to skew towards lower quality, asymmetric bets where we have significant deltas vs street/buyside on numbers 3 to 6 quarters out and strong embedded optionality. On the tactical side, the software sector is becoming more interesting on the long side after lagging post Q4 prints. We're only short one name in the sector currently and have a basket of names to pick up on the long side that barbells quality and zip.

Thanks,

Joey Brookhart

Disclaimer This letter is being furnished by Sandbrook Capital LLC ("Sandbrook Capital") for informational purposes only. This letter does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation, recommendation, or offer to buy any securities, investment products, or an interest in Sandbrook Capital Partners, LP (the "Fund"). Any offer or solicitation may only be made to prospective eligible investors by means of a confidential private placement memorandum. This letter is being provided for general informational purposes only. The information in this letter is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on, for investment recommendations. This material contains certain forward-looking statements and projections regarding market trends, investment strategy, and the future asset allocation of the Fund. Certain information and data set forth in this letter is based on various sources. Sandbrook Capital believes this data to be reliable. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this letter. Click to enlarge

