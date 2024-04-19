Sundry Photography

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) came public yesterday to some fanfare, with the stock jumping 33% at some point before closing up 17% on its first day of trading. The company appears to have solid financials, highlighted by aggressive top-line growth and strong profitability metrics. I explain why I believe that top-line growth will decelerate meaningfully over the coming quarters. Even so, the current valuation looks reasonable given the solid profitability. I am initiating coverage with a buy rating but caution that typical IPO volatility may allow for more attractive entry points.

Ibotta Stock Price

IBTA priced its IPO at $88 per share, above the projected $76 to $84 range. In a rich market, it makes sense that IBTA is still trading above that opening price, though geopolitical tensions and fears of a "higher for longer" situation might have limited post-IPO gains.

Ibotta Stock Key Metrics

IBTA aims to help customers get "cash back every time you shop."

My first exposure to IBTA as a customer was lukewarm. Many years ago I remember IBTA mainly being a sort of digital coupon app. My "coupon phase" was short-lived and digitalizing the experience honestly did not drive greater enthusiasm.

I was surprised to see that IBTA has now also employed a model similar to Rakuten, which has gone viral in the United States for offering easy cashback across a variety of retailers.

From an investor point of view, I see IBTA as being an advertising company, as it helps retailers deliver promotions to their customers.

We can see below that IBTA has seen strong growth in "third-party publisher redemption revenue" in recent quarters.

The D2C redemption revenue is basically what I discussed above. Customers can make purchases at select retailers, and upload their receipts to earn cash back (digital couponing).

The third-party publisher business is more interesting. Ibotta powers Walmart Cash (WMT), operating as a white label promotion service for the company. IBTA also offers similar services to other retailers like Dollar General.

IBTA delivered strong financial results in 2023, highlighted by 68% YoY revenue growth and a push into GAAP profitability.

IBTA comes public with $245.6 million in cash which in conjunction with their GAAP profitability represents a strong balance sheet.

We can see a quarterly breakdown of their financial results below.

The key thing to notice is that top-line growth accelerated dramatically over the past year (notice the anemic sequential growth rate in 2022). In the S-1 filing, IBTA notes the following:

We expect the increase in revenue to primarily come from third-party publishers' revenue driven by the expansion of revenue related to Walmart, which initially launched in the third quarter of 2022 to members of Walmart's paid membership program, Walmart+, and expanded to all Walmart customers with a Walmart.com account in the third quarter of 2023.

IBTA notes that Walmart represents "less than 30%" of total redemption revenue. Looking at the quarterly financial results, I do not think it is far-fetched to say that WMT has been an outsized driver of IBTA's top and bottom line growth. The implication is that IBTA might see this growth continue through the third quarter of 2024, at which point I expect growth rates to decelerate meaningfully given that it will begin lapping tough comparables. This would be the 1-year anniversary of the roll-out of Walmart Cash to all customers, and the 2-year anniversary of the roll-out to Walmart+ customers.

Management has given preliminary first quarter results, expecting 43% YoY revenue growth and GAAP profitability.

Management expects to see revenue growth driven completely from third-party publisher revenue, appearing to validate my view that their growth rate is being mainly driven by their white-label business with WMT and others.

I project IBTA to see overall revenue growth decelerate meaningfully starting in the quarter ending September of this year. That might put full-year revenue at around $403 million. I am assuming a 10% growth rate in the final two quarters of this year - this is admittedly difficult to project given that IBTA has not given quarterly financial results prior to 2022, so investors do not have access to pre-WMT growth rates.

Is Ibotta Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

IBTA notes that they will have 30.4 million shares outstanding upon completion of the IPO.

There are also 3.5 million additional shares associated with warrants owned by WMT, which are exercisable at a price of $70.12 per share. I will include these warrants in valuation calculations due to them being "in the money." Based on the current stock price of around $99 per share, we arrive at a $3.36 billion market cap. That places the stock at around 8.3x my estimation of this year's revenue. The company may see growth continue as it adds additional third-party publishers, but I again express great skepticism that growth rates will be anywhere close to current levels due to WMT being arguably the largest customer one could hope for. The DTC business may hold back overall growth rates, leading me to project medium-term top line growth in the 5% to 9% range. I can see the company sustaining at least 30% net margins over the long term, meaning that the 8.3x sales multiple equates to a 28x long-term earnings multiple. I am of the view that the stock might come under pressure when investors are faced with a steep deceleration in top-line growth as the company begins to lap tough comparables. That said, I view the current valuation as being quite reasonable given the strong profitability metrics and long-term growth opportunity from onboarding new white-label customers.

Conclusion

IBTA is the latest of many high profile IPOs to hit the market. The company has clearly benefited from adding WMT as a strategic customer and I expect this relationship to help the company to add additional customers to its white-label business. That said, I expect top-line growth rates to decelerate meaningfully within a handful of quarters as tough comparables appear to be incoming. The current valuation looks quite reasonable and maybe a worthy entry point for many investors, but I suspect that ongoing volatility might allow for more compelling entry points. I rate the stock with a buy rating, as the push into GAAP profitability helps to justify the current price.