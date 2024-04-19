Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Sedabres - VP & Head of IR
Stephen Steinour - Chairman, President & CEO
Zach Wasserman - Senior EVP & CFO
Brendan Lawlor - Deputy Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley
John Pancari - Evercore ISI
Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler
Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Ken Usdin - Jefferies
Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets
Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson
Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Huntington Bancshares First Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Tim Sedabres, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Tim.

Tim Sedabres

Thank you, Operator. Welcome, everyone, and good morning. Copies of the slides we will be reviewing today can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.huntington.com. As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and a replay will be available starting about one hour from the close of the call.

Our presenters today are Steve Steinour, Chairman, President, and CEO and Zach Wasserman, Chief Financial Officer. Brendan Lawlor, Chief Credit Officer, will join us for the Q&A. Earnings documents, which include our forward-looking statements disclaimer and non-GAAP information are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, let me turn it over to Steve.

Stephen Steinour

Thanks, Tim. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Thank you for joining the call today. We're pleased to announce our first quarter results, which Zach will detail later. Again, these results are supported by our colleagues who live our purpose every day, as we make people's lives better, help businesses thrive, and strengthen the communities we serve.

