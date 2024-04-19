ilbusca

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) remains in a bidding war where the controlling shareholder doesn't appear to want shareholders to benefit. The media company has again seen more interest for a buyout at a large premium, but the BoD isn't clearly pursuing the large buyouts. My investment thesis remains Bullish on PARA stock, but the hopes for a simple premium buyout are waning.

Latest Bid

Paramount had plunged back to multi-year lows of nearly $10 due to signs management was moving forward with a shareholder-unfriendly merger with Skydance Media. The deal appears to favor the controlling share and possibly focus more on keeping the legacy Paramount business alive.

In the background, the media company has a $26 billion cash offer from Apollo Global Management (APO), yet the stock had slumped to a valuation of only $7 billion. The market has plenty of concerns with the investment firm obtaining the capital for such a large deal.

The New York Times has reported that Sony Pictures Entertainment (SONY) is working on a joint bid with Apollo Global. The potential bid appears a modification of the $26 billion offer from Apollo, with the investment firm becoming a minority shareholder in a JV run by Sony. The biggest risk to this deal is whether a Japanese company can own the CBS broadcast network under current rules.

The deal follows news of National Amusements (the Redstone family company controlling Paramount via 77% voting power) working to sell itself to David Ellison's Skydance Media, after which Paramount might acquire Skydance for around $5 billion. CNBC's David Faber reported a few days ago that the special committee working on the Skydance deal was being forced to work on compensation for the Class B shareholders, though the company would appear set up for lawsuits by not entertaining the $26 billion cash offer.

The WSJ summed up the buyout scenario perfectly when discussing the mounting distrust by shareholders as follows:

The closer Paramount Global gets to finding an actual buyer, the less the company seems to be worth. It isn't a fluke.

The main issue is that National Amusements appears to be working on a deal for Redstone's to exit their investment while forcing Paramount Global into a dilutive merger with Skydance Media. All while, the Sony/Apollo deal could offer a valuation of up to 100% higher at an equity value of $14 billion based on the $12 billion in net debt of the Paramount balance sheet.

Naturally, the devil is in the details of these potential buyout offers. The problem is that the outcomes are very binary, where the Sony/Apollo deal involves a nearly 100% premium and the Skydance deal might sink the stock.

Improving Business For Now

Paramount will report Q1 '24 earnings after the close on April 29. The media company is forecast to report revenues of $7.7 billion for 6.6% growth with an EPS of $0.36.

With all the ongoing bids, the quarterly results lose some importance. Shareholders are definitely better off by the company beating numbers and generating solid revenue growth, especially to ensure Apollo and/or Sony remain interested in the $26 billion bid.

Paramount should be back to reporting solid profits as the investment period for Paramount+ winds down. The DTC business reported an adjusted OIBDA loss of $1.7 billion in 2023 while the TV Media business generated a large profit of $4.8 billion. Just the DTC business eliminating losses by 2025 would allow Paramount Global to double adjusted OIBDA from $2.4 billion in 2023 to a run rate of $4.8 billion in 2025.

Paramount+ ended 2023 with 67.5 million global subscribers, producing $6.7 billion in revenues. The company forecast a 20% global ARPU expansion in 2024 to help eliminate a lot of the losses.

PARA stock remains ultra-cheap compared to peers, so the $26 billion offer value would make sense. Many investors likely don't realize that Paramount is a $30+ billion annual media business, while Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is only up at $40 billion.

Paramount has a EV of ~$20 billion now and trades at ~0.64x EV/S targets. Warner Bros. trades at a much higher 1.5x EV/S target while Disney (DIS) has a valuation of nearly 3x EV/S, though the media giant benefits greatly from the highly profitable parks business with limited competition.

Paramount is an interesting stock, trading around $10. The business should be vastly more profitable going forward, and the media company now has a solid streaming service, making a buyout not a required outcome.

Investors should probably cash out on a premium bid due to the long-term competitive threats of the tech. Companies like Apple (AAPL) continue to encroach on the streaming space. For this reason, any deal involving a merger with Skydance Media, even involving several billion in cost synergies, isn't an ideal resolution to the market situation here.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Paramount would appear inclined to pursue a large premium buyout, regardless of the desires of the controlling National Amusement shareholders. The biggest problem is that investors can't bet the house on this outcome based on the media company currently being in negotiations for the sub-par deal.

Paramount Global stock has jumped a couple of dollars off the recent lows. Investors should continue riding the stock higher for a premium buyout and use any further weakness as an opportunity to load up on a cheap media company, though an oddly negative outcome leading to lawsuits is a potential outcome.

