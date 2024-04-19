Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jorge Salas - CEO
Ana de Mendez - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Iñigo Vega - Jefferies

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer. Sir, please go ahead.

Jorge Salas

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining to discuss our 2024 first quarter results. I will start by providing a high-level summary of our performance, and then Annie Mendez, our CFO, will discuss the results in more detail. After that, I'll make a couple of comments regarding key initiatives in our strategic plan. And then I will open the call for questions. 2024 had a very strong start, extending the positive profitability trend from the previous quarters.

This is notable not only because Q4 had a couple of positive one-off transactions, but more importantly, because we have been able to achieve these results in a more challenging landscape marked by reopening of debt capital markets, increased liquidity in domestic and global markets, and also increased competition from local and international banks.

In this context, we have managed to grow our portfolio, maintain our income generation, protect margins, increase deposits, and continue generating significant fee income throughout the first quarter of the year. Moving on to Slide 2. Here we show the highlights of the first quarter results. Starting with the balance sheet.

