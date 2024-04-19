PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) is a closed-end fund that provides investors exposure to a diversified portfolio. The CEF invests in both fixed income and equities as a multi-asset fund, and the managers have the flexibility to invest where and how they want based on their outlook. The generally popular Rick Rieder heads this fund.

As market volatility has heated up more recently, so has the fund's discount. Saba Capital remains heavily engaged with this fund as well and has become even more aggressive. They are looking to get some of their nominees on the Board and terminate BlackRock as the investment advisor.

BCAT Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.61

Discount: -11.10%

Distribution Yield: 9.95%

Expense Ratio: 1.40%

Leverage: 0%

Managed Assets: $1.858 billion

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date of September 25, 2032)

BCAT's investment objective is "to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation."

To meet their objective, they simply "invest in a portfolio of equity and debt securities." They add a bit more color with, "The Trust may emphasize either debt securities or equity securities." Along with this, they will "utilize an option writing strategy in an effort to generate gains from options premiums and to enhance the Trust's risk-adjusted returns."

Discount Looks Appealing

Since our last update, BCAT has performed quite well in terms of total returns. The fund slightly lagged behind the S&P 500 Index but carries a portfolio of nearly half fixed-income, which can be expected. The S&P 500 Index wouldn't be a direct benchmark for that reason, but it can still provide some broader context on what the broader market is doing.

BCAT Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

The update was posted in November, and during this time, the whole market really experienced a strong rebound from the brief market correction last October. Once again, we are experiencing a bit more volatility in the market with higher risk-free rates.

Treasury yields are heading higher based on sticky inflation, suggesting that rate cuts are going to be held off for longer than originally expected. Market pullbacks and dips are natural, and quite frankly, the market was due for some sort of pullback. Whether this becomes an even larger correction is yet to be seen.

BCAT's discount has narrowed since our November article. However, it has also widened quite meaningfully in terms of more recent changes in the last month, which is likely due to the higher volatility in the market.

Ycharts

Saba Capital Catalyst

That said, the more exciting news about this fund appears to be coming from Saba Capital Management. This activist firm has increased its ownership to 15.2% of the fund, up from the ~10% ownership they had in our previous update.

BCAT Saba Ownership (SecForm4)

They've also turned quite aggressive on BCAT, looking to elect Saba nominees to the Board and remove BlackRock as the investment manager.

Saba Preliminary Proposal Filing (SEC Filing)

Naturally, BCAT is defending itself and has been sending out its own material to investors to highlight some key counterpoints.

BCAT Key Highlights (BlackRock)

BCAT isn't the only fund that Saba has been hostile toward; they are also trying to gain control of several BlackRock and Nuveen funds by electing their own slate of Board members.

I'm generally neutral to positive on these types of hostile moves, as I've participated and look forward to benefiting from some of them. BlackRock's other sister fund to BCAT, BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT), is an example. Saba is similarly looking to get Board seats and terminate the investment management agreement with BlackRock.

At one point, Saba was advocating for conversion or merger with an open-ended fund for ECAT, which would see the discount eliminated immediately upon conversion as traditional mutual funds allow redemption at NAV. This is the angle that I was originally looking to participate in, though it is unclear if that is still the direction they would be looking to take the fund.

On a bit of a side note, given Saba's seemingly more hostile approach in recent years, it is not surprising that most fund sponsors have not launched new public CEFs. Instead, they've largely focused on private interval and tender offer funds. They've launched dozens of these private CEFs, while public launches have nearly all dried up.

Of course, the overall 2022 bear market provided a poor time to bring something public, too. We also had 2023, where CEFs, in general, were experiencing historically wide discounts, which also doesn't generate a lot of confidence in terms of launching new public CEFs.

At this point, it isn't exactly clear what Saba's next move would be if they get their Board members elected. These Board members could push for tender offers or conversion to an open-ended fund. In general, the more aggressive Saba Capital involvement remains one of the more interesting potential catalysts and the largest disruption to the fund.

BCAT's Distribution

One of the key highlights that BlackRock notes on BCAT is the increased distribution. They certainly didn't take up the payout significantly, and at the time, it seemed like an interesting course of action given the fairly weak performance since the fund's launch. The fund launched in late 2020, enjoyed a strong 2021, and then fell meaningfully through the 2022 bear market.

BCAT Distribution History (CEFConnect)

Still, given the fund's recovery through 2023 and YTD, its NAV rate is 8.85%. In my opinion, that's below the yellow flag level of a 10% NAV rate, and it seems funds are starting to consider cutting their payout levels. Thanks to the meaningful discount to its NAV, shareholders receive a higher distribution yield, coming close to 10%.

Given the fund's multi-asset approach, the fund has significant equity exposure. Like any equity CEF or one that carries significant equity exposure, a large portion of the distribution will be generated and need to be covered through capital gains. Net investment income coverage here comes to 36% in the last year.

BCAT Annual Report (BlackRock)

Looking at it another way, the annualized distribution works out to $1.53, and the fund reported $0.55 NII per share as of their last annual report.

To cover the payout, the fund would need to realize gains to consider it a covered payout. Watching the NAV is the easiest way to measure if this is working out for them as an equity fund. If the NAV is rising or staying flat, then it would be considered covered. If we see a declining NAV, then we'd assume it's not being covered.

To generate these gains, the fund uses not only its underlying holdings of equity and fixed-income positions but also various derivative contracts. That includes writing options, futures contracts and swaps, to name some of the primary ones. In the last year, they actually realized losses in most of these areas except for the fund's written options.

BCAT Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (BlackRock)

On the other hand, the NAV still rose because the unrealized gains from these sources were more than enough to offset the losses realized.

That's important to note when it comes to taxes. If a fund doesn't realize enough gains to cover its distribution, there will be return of capital distributions. ROC distributions often immediately send up a red flag for some investors when it shouldn't. BCAT listed over 61% of its 2023 distribution as ROC, yet we already know that the fund's NAV rose this year. That would mean it wasn't destructive ROC for 2023.

BCAT Distribution Tax Characterization (BlackRock (highlights from author))

BCAT's Portfolio

With BCAT, one is getting a truly diversified portfolio, as they list 848 holdings. The fund is heavily invested in North America, primarily U.S. exposure, but does allow for flexibility to invest outside the U.S. as well.

Further, they provide a split between equity and fixed-income exposure, with the latest breakout being roughly 58% equity and 45% allocated to fixed-income investments. This was a slight change since our previous update for the portfolio at the end of September 2023. At that time, equity was roughly 52%, with fixed income coming in at around 49%. Overall, though, this isn't a drastic change for the portfolio.

BCAT Asset Allocation (BlackRock)

That was the case even after the incredibly high portfolio turnover rate for this fund. The last annual report showed that turnover for 2023 came to 234%. That was up significantly from the 98% and 90% in each of the previous years, which were high turnover levels on their own.

In terms of equity sector exposure, the fund favors the information technology sector. That isn't too surprising given its dominance in the overall equity market, where the S&P 500 Index now carries around a 30% allocation itself.

For BCAT, the allocation to tech has grown from the 9.24% allocation it was previously. Financials also saw its weighting in the fund nudge up a touch from the 7.14% allocation it was previously. That was good enough for the financial sector to take over the fund's second-largest equity allocation from the healthcare sector, which was previously in that spot. However, the healthcare sector's percentage weight only declined a touch from the 7.65% weight it was listed at before.

BCAT Equity Sector Holdings (BlackRock)

Looking at the credit quality on the fixed-income sleeve of the portfolio, we see that "not rated" is the largest allocation. However, after that, the portfolio is actually pretty fairly split in terms of carrying exposure to both investment-grade and below-investment-grade allocations. BBB and above account for 17.31% of the fund, with BB and lower coming to a percentage weight of 11.42%.

For the fund's largest equity positions, we see several of the Mag 7 names commanding the top spots. That includes Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG).

BCAT Equity Top Holdings (BlackRock)

When looking toward the fund's largest fixed-income holdings, we have two positions that take up a relatively sizeable portion compared to the other largest holdings. In particular, that top holding was one we had seen last time, and it was even larger in the top spot with a weight of over 9%.

BCAT Fixed-Income Top Holdings (BlackRock)

Of course, as we noted last time, despite its relatively larger holding, it is a UMBS holding, which means there are hundreds or thousands of underlying mortgages within the pooled security. So again, this fits with the theme of significant diversification that these funds represent.

These are also U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities, which are much safer than non-agency MBS, albeit providing much less yield. The yields here are between 3 and 5.5%.

BCAT UMBS Holdings (BlackRock)

Conclusion

BCAT provides immediate and significant diversification in one wrapper. The fund is led by Rick Rieder, generally considered to be a rather competent investment manager. The fund also trades at an attractive discount to its NAV per share. At the same time, the fund is under significant pressure from the activist group Saba Capital Management. The outcome of those activist pressures, where they own a significant ~15% of the fund is more front and center for the time being.