Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 19, 2024 2:16 PM ETIndependent Bank Corp. (INDB) Stock
Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 19, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Tengel - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Ruggiero - Chief Financial Officer and Head of Consumer Lending

Conference Call Participants

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler
Steve Moss - Raymond James
Laurie Hunsicker - Seaport Research
Chris O'Connell - KBW

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the INDB Independent Bank First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Should After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Before proceeding, please note that during this call we will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, including those described in our earnings release and other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any such statements.

In addition, some of our discussions today may include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information about these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliation to GAAP measures, may be found in our earnings release and other SEC filings. These SEC filings can be accessed via the investor relations section of our website. Please also note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Tengel, CEO. Please go ahead.

Jeff Tengel

Thanks, Nick. Good morning, and thanks for joining us today. I'm accompanied this morning by CFO and Head of Consumer Lending, Mark Ruggiero.

Our first quarter performance continues to demonstrate the resilience of our franchise in a difficult environment and is a testament to our long-term proven operating model as a customer-focused community bank. Mark will take you through the details in a few minutes after I share some thoughts.

While the current higher-for-longer interest rate sentiment clearly creates

