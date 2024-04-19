Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (GZPZF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.78K Followers

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCPK:GZPZF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2024 12:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Jean-Baptiste Garnier - Investor Relations
Philippe Berterottiere - CEO
Thierry Hochoa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jean-Luc Romain - CIC Market Solutions
Richard Dawson - Berenberg
Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux
Daniel Thompson - BNP Paribas Exane
Guillaume Delaby - Bernstein
Jean-Francois Granjon - ODDO BHF

Operator

Good evening. This is the conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the GTT First Quarter 2024 Activity Update Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Philippe Berterottiere, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Philippe Berterottiere

Good evening, everybody. I'm very pleased to be with you tonight. I am with Thierry Hochoa, who is the CFO of GTT and also Jean-Baptiste Garnier with the Investor Relations.

So we are going to talk about the first quarter 2024 activity update. Some key highlights. First, in the core business during the first three months of the year, we received 29 new orders since we received an additional order for eight energy carriers. In the first quarter, our revenues have amounted to EUR144.8 million, which represents an increase of 81% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Some other key elements, I would like to mention the corporate social responsibility roadmap that we published in February and which is really showing the very strong commitment we have on this matter which is at the basis of our vision and of our strategy.

If we look at the commercial momentum, we can see that it's continuing and abated. And we are reaching a record level with 310 LNG carriers in

