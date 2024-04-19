Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nayuki Tweaks Franchising Model As Competitors Serve Up Rival Listings

Apr. 19, 2024 3:20 PM ET
Summary

  • Nayuki’s new store openings slowed in the first quarter due to seasonal factors, as it tweaked its franchising model aimed at boosting its presence in smaller cities.
  • The premium tea seller will soon face new competition for investor dollars in Hong Kong, as at least five major rivals have filed for IPOs since last October.
  • The franchising business will inevitably bring new issues for Nayuki, most notably due to quality control and margin pressure.

Tray of coffee, tea and macaron

Lock Stock/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Apart from fresh data showing a sharp slowdown in its store count growth and a slow start for its franchising business, the latest quarterly update from premium tea chain Nayuki Holdings Ltd. (NYKHF, 2150.HK) is

