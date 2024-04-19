Kanizphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has two upcoming data readouts expected in 2024, both of which could drive shareholder value higher. This would be regarding the use of OCU-410 and OCU-410ST, which are being advanced in phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of patients with Geographic Atrophy [GA], and Stargardt Disease, respectively. Preliminary data readouts from both of these studies are expected to be released in 2024.

Should data from either of these studies turn out to be good, then it could cause the stock price to trade higher. The company is already ahead of the game in that it has already been able to garner the ability to initiate a phase 3 study using OCU-400 for the treatment of patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa [RP]. If the trial enrollment goes well, then it believes it is on track to be able to file a New Drug Application [NDA] to the FDA for OCU-400 for the treatment of this patient population in 2026.

With two data readouts expected during this year for near-term catalysts, plus a late-stage program for treatment of RP already underway, I believe that Ocugen, Inc. investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

OCU-410 and OCU-410ST Readouts As Near-Term Catalysts Could Drive Shareholder Value Higher

As I noted above, Ocugen is in the process of testing the use of OCU-410 and OCU-410ST as gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Geographic Atrophy [GA] and Stargardt disease. Geographic Atrophy [GA] is characterized as the most advanced stage of dry age-related macular degeneration [Dry-AMD]. Macula cells in the back of the eye become damaged, which form specific spots on this portion of the eye. The patches of damage [atrophy] look like parts of a map, thus, the term "Geographic" atrophy. The geographic atrophy market size is projected to reach $36.1 billion by 2032. This is a huge market opportunity, and the hope is that Ocugen can get its gene therapy eventually approved to treat this patient population.

Why is OCU410 an important form of treatment to be advanced? That's because the AAV RORA vector it uses can target the 4 pathways responsible for causing this GA disease. This means that should such a treatment make it to the market, then it might be able to improve the treatment paradigm for these patients. The use of OCU-410 for the treatment of this GA patient population is being advanced in the phase 1/2 ArMaDa trial.

Patients are being treated with three different doses of this gene therapy or control [which is no treatment intervention at all]. The three doses being used for this trial are as follows:

subretinal dose of 2.5×10E10 vg/mL OCU-410

subretinal dose of 5×10E10 vg/mL OCU-410

subretinal dose of 1.5×10E11 vg/mL OCU-410

control [Again no treatment intervention at all].

The thing about this program, which is why investors should monitor it closely, is that it does hold the potential to change how these GA patients are treated. Why is that? That's because the ultimate goal is for them to only need one subretinal injection of OCU-410 and to have that work for an extended period of time. In other words, to become a one-time curative therapy for them.

The thing is that Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) had already received FDA approval of its drug Syfovre for the treatment of patients with GA. However, patient compliance is not ideal for starters, as they have to be given this form of treatment every month. Not only that, but roughly 12% of them experience safety issues relating to this treatment. There is room for another form of treatment, like OCU-410 to treat these GA patients. This particular program has a catalyst opportunity, in that Ocugen expects to release preliminary/safety efficacy data from the phase 1/2 ArMaDa study in 2024. This marks the first catalyst opportunity for investors to look forward to this year.

The second catalyst opportunity would stem from the release of preliminary safety/efficacy data from the phase 1/2 GARDian study, which is using OCU-410ST for the treatment of patients with Stargardt Disease. Stargardt Disease is characterized as a rare genetic disorder where a fatty substance builds up in the eye of a patient. It is an inherited form of macular degeneration that affects the retina and causes central vision loss for patients.

The global juvenile macular degeneration market [Stargardt Disease] is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2030. Some symptoms that these patients might experience are as follows:

Central vision loss

Abnormal buildup of lipofuscin deposits [small amounts okay but for those with disease they have an excessive amount]

Peripheral vision being lost.

The thing is that OCU-410ST, like OCU-410, is an Adeno-Associated Virus [AAV] serotype 5 gene therapy that contains human RORA. That is, it can also target multiple pathways of disease, just like the other gene therapy candidate I noted above. Again, this means the ability to deliver a broad genetic treatment approach, whereby multiple gene pathways can be targeted simultaneously. Patients in the Part 2 dose-expansion portion of this phase 1/2 study are randomized 1:1:1 to receive either one of two treatment groups [adults group and pediatric patients group] or control group [pediatric and adults group].

The advancement of this program brings about another major catalyst opportunity for investors to look forward to. That is, the company expects to report preliminary safety/efficacy data from this phase 1/2 study, using OCU-410ST for the treatment of patients with Stargardt Disease, in 2024. This is another catalyst expected during this year, which, if positive, could cause the stock price to trade higher.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Ocugen had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $39.5 million as of December 31, 2023. It believed that this would be enough cash to fund its operations into Q4 of 2024. Being that this wouldn't be enough cash to fund its pipeline, nor advance the large phase 3 study forward for Retinitis Pigmentosa [RP], it is gearing up to raise additional funds. Today, it just filed an S-3 Registration statement, where it could sell occasionally when necessary an aggregate amount of up to $175 million in cash.

With these newly added funds, Ocugen, Inc.'s cash runway should be extended into late 2025. Its cash burn is roughly $75.1 million per year. I believe that it will definitely have to utilize the selling of shares from its S-3 it filed in the coming months.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Ocugen. The first risk to consider would be with the advancement of OCU-410 for the treatment of patients with GA, which is being explored in the ongoing phase 1/2 ArMaDa trial. There is no assurance that a one time sub-retinal injection of this gene therapy will result in the ability to perform better than currently available treatment options, such as Syfovre from Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Nor, that the stock market will respond positively to the released data during this year.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the use of OCU-410ST, which is being advanced in the ongoing phase 1/2 GARDian study for the treatment of patients with Stargardt Disease. There is no assurance that such a one-time subretinal injection of this gene therapy will be able to treat this patient population, for starters. Also, it is likely not going to be easy to achieve positive results for this study, which is another risk. Why is that? That's because there is no approved therapy for these patients.

The third and final risk to consider would be the advancement of OCU-400 for the treatment of patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa [RP], which is currently being tested in a phase 3 study. There is no assurance that this gene therapy will be able to effectively treat this patient population, nor achieve the primary endpoint outcome necessary to eventually receive regulatory approval for it. Even though a phase 1/2 study showed OCU-400 to stabilize or improve vision in 10 out of 12 patients [83%] in Best-corrected visual acuity [BCVA], there is no assurance that a similar or superior outcome will be achieved upon completion of this late-stage trial.

Conclusion

Ocugen, Inc. is gearing up to report results from the two phase 1/2 studies described above, which are OCU-410 and OCU-410ST for the treatment of patients with GA and Stargardt Disease. I believe that if preliminary safety/efficacy data from both of these studies are positive, then it will significantly boost shareholder value. I believe this to be the case if such data also leads to the ability to advanced phase 3 studies for both of these programs.

While these are near-term catalysts for investors to consider, it is not reliant on only advancing these two gene therapy programs forwards. It has another shot-on goal for its pipeline, which is the testing of OCU-400 in the ongoing phase 3 study for the treatment of patients with RP. I believe this program is highly ideal because the one therapy approved to treat this patient population only targets one gene associated with this disorder.

If Ocugen can eventually receive approval of OCU-400 for this patient population, then its gene therapy will be gene-agnostic. In essence, meaning, the first gene therapy of its kind that can target a broad RP patient population.