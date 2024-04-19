sommart

Western Alliance's (NYSE:WAL) Q1 2024 was recently released, and the results were quite positive:

GAAP EPS of $1.60 missed by $0.03. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.72, vs. consensus of $1.67.

Revenue of $728.8M (+2.3% Y/Y) beat by $22.93M.

Beyond the narrowly missed GAAP EPS, I consider this quarter a good starting point for the new fiscal year due to the strong increase in deposits. In addition, the financial structure looks stronger, and the guidance has been revised upward. Overall, we are far from the negative sentiment surrounding this bank at the beginning of last year; in fact, it seems to be more solid than its competitors.

Loans and investment portfolio

Total HFI loans reached $50.70 billion, an increase of $403 million from the previous quarter or 0.80%. On an annual basis, growth was $4.30 billion or 9.20%.

Western Alliance Q1 2024

As we can see from this image, the Residential & Consumer segment has been struggling the most since last year. Households are unwilling to take on debt at current rates and demand for mortgages is rather sluggish.

In contrast, the Commercial & Industrial segment reached $19.70 billion, registering an increase of 3.14% on a quarterly basis and 27% on an annual basis. As for Construction and CRE loans, their weight remained almost unchanged within the loan portfolio, and this could be positive news. Recently, we are observing that commercial real estate is going through a difficult time, and this could lead to several losses in the future.

Western Alliance Q1 2024

In the case of WAL, 19% of total loans are exposed to this market, and 26% are the much-discussed offices. The latter faced quite a few difficulties following the outbreak of the pandemic, as many people started working from home. Currently, the average LTV is 59%, so quite low, but in the event of a major devaluation there is still the risk of having to set aside cash to meet losses.

Western Alliance Q1 2024

The average loan yield reached 6.77%, 12 basis points higher than in the previous quarter. As you can see, the growth of the latter has not been exciting in the last three quarters, but it was quite predictable. Management does not want overexposure to CRE loans, and demand for mortgages is not the same. Only commercial loans can give a boost to growth, but the companies doing the borrowing must be selected judiciously.

Western Alliance Q1 2024

For the moment, a good job has been done, in fact, NPLs represent only 0.53% of total assets. In recent quarters, this figure has been increasing but is well under control.

Turning now to the securities portfolio, there is some news.

Western Alliance Q1 2024

Management decided to focus heavily on it, and in fact it reached $16.10 billion. This is an increase of $3.40 billion or 27% over last quarter, the highest figure observed in the last year. Why this choice?

As we will see later, in the last quarter the bank experienced a sharp increase in deposits and the incoming cash was invested in HQLA securities. Precisely, we are talking about $4.80 billion invested in money markets. Since these are risk free securities, their yield cannot be that high, which is why they have affected the average yield of the entire securities portfolio downward. Last quarter it was 4.99% while today it is 4.66%.

In any case, the current yield remains quite high and in line with current market rates, which is why WAL is not experiencing a significant amount of unrealized losses.

Western Alliance Q1 2024

As we can see in this chart, WAL is in the upper right quadrant of banks with a CET1 adjusted for AOCI above 9.50% (thus well capitalized). Not only that, it is also among the banks with lower exposure to non-insurance/collateralized deposits, making it very solid.

Major improvements have been achieved over the past year, and when it happened in March 2023 is only a distant memory. Undoubtedly, those who managed to buy it at $8 got the deal of a lifetime.

Deposits and net interest margin

Western Alliance Q1 2024

As anticipated, deposits were the real surprise this quarter. They reached $62.20 billion, up $6.90 billion from the previous quarter. But there is more.

Much of this growth came from non-interest-bearing deposits, up $3.87 billion. This increase brought them to be about 30% of total deposits, which is surprising in the current macroeconomic environment. Their total cost reached 2.56%.

Western Alliance Q1 2024

Zooming out, and also considering borrowings, the total cost is 2.82%, in line with what was achieved in previous quarters. The fact that this cost is not increasing is an excellent result that few banks have been able to achieve. After all, for most, the transition from non-interest bearing deposits to interest-bearing is still in progress.

Finally, to conclude the liability breakdown, there has been a major improvement in the reduction of borrowings.

Western Alliance Q1 2024

Last year they amounted to $15.85 billion; in Q1 2024 they are down to $6.22 billion, a marked change. It is important that this figure continues to fall, since borrowings are the most expensive type of financing for a bank. Reducing them will bring down the total cost of liabilities.

Let us now turn to net interest income and net interest margin.

Western Alliance Q1 2024

The former has reached $598.90 million and has been growing for three consecutive quarters; the latter has dropped to 3.60%. The reason for this divergence is due to the decision to significantly increase investments in HQLA securities. On the one hand, together with the rising loan yield, they have brought in more interest income; but on the other hand, it has reduced the average yield of earning assets.

Be that as it may, this is a subtlety that does not question the positive performance of the past three months.

Western Alliance Q1 2024

Expanding the time frame considered, since 2013 WAL has greatly outperformed peers in terms of TBV growth per share. However, recently the price per share has disconnected from TBV per share, which has created a buying opportunity.

Conclusion

Western Alliance is a solid bank that went through a complicated time in early 2023. A lot has changed since then, and the Q1 2024 results bode well for the FY2024.

Western Alliance Q1 2024

The guidance has been revised upward; in fact, growth in loans and deposits of $4 billion and $11 billion, respectively, is expected in 2024. Previously, estimates were $2 billion and $8 billion.

Non-interest-bearing deposits are growing, in contrast to what is happening in peers. This cheap money will be used to earn high returns in money markets and take advantage of attractive lending opportunities. This bank has a Loan to Deposit Ratio of only 81%, which means it has ample room to maneuver.

The cost of liabilities has now stalled and could decline if loans are repaid earlier than expected. At the same time, the average loan yield continues to increase, albeit slowly, and this could lead to an improvement in both net interest margin and net interest income in the coming quarters.

Right now, I think WAL is undervalued since it is trading at a Price/TBV per share of 1.18x, while the average for the past 10 years is well above, 2.36x. Basically, the stock is trading at half its 10-year historical average, and I personally do not see why the current valuation should be so depressed. So, I consider WAL a buy.