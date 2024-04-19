Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

No Reason To Buy TSLY

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
758 Followers

Summary

  • YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a dividend yield of 100% but has a negative total return and is not recommended for long-term investors.
  • TSLY uses a combination of put writing, call buying, and call writing to create a position in Tesla, limiting its income potential to only one security.
  • TSLY's active management has not been effective, and investors would have been better off buying Tesla shares and writing calls themselves.

A ball of crumpled paper flying towards a full waste paper basket

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) first came to my attention recently when I was checking out different funds under the "income" and "yield" nomenclature a few months ago. Now being quoted with a dividend yield of 100%, it's

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
758 Followers
My articles are written with a mind to owning a stock for years, not trying to predict price movements in a few months.I first entered investing in 2020 as an individual value investor, keen to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy their shares at attractive prices. From May 2022 to May 2023, I worked as an investment advisory representative at Fidelity Investments. I am now self-employed through other ventures.Part of my technique is to write an article as though it is a letter to my future self. I look at it as a chance for my ideas to improve and grow as I follow each company. As such, I tend to start from a place of caution. I used to write many Sell pieces. As of March 2024, I stopped doing that, and I simplified my approach to "Buy or Don't Buy." Many of my articles will either be Buy or Hold going forward. I have yet to issue a Strong Buy rating to any security.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCL, OMF, XYLD, CLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TSLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News