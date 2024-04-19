Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Manulife Financial: Company Firing On All Cylinders, But Valuation Too Rich (Rating Downgrade)

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
413 Followers

Summary

  • Manulife Financial is a conservatively managed financial services company with a solid core North American business and good growth prospects in Asia.
  • The company reported strong performance in terms of net income, premiums, and profitability.
  • Manulife achieved several milestones in 2023, including a long-term care reinsurance deal and returning capital to shareholders.
  • The share price has run up nearly 20% since Q4 2023 and is now ahead of fair value.

High Inflation Concept

wildpixel

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is a conservatively managed financial services company with a solid core North American business and good future growth prospects primarily in Asia. MFC is a beneficiary of higher for longer interest rates, which should continue to boost

This article was written by

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
413 Followers
The author has an honours degree in economics and politics with a focus on economic development. With 36 years of experience in executive management he has extensive knowledge of insurance/reinsurance, Global and Asia Pacific markets, climate change and ESG. He invests in his personal capacity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author is not an investment advisor and offers no advice. He shares his analysis solely for the interest of readers.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MFC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MFC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MFC
--
MFC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News