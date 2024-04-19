Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TransMedics Group: Founder Led Company With Solid Potential

OA Research profile picture
OA Research
238 Followers

Summary

  • TransMedics Group, Inc. is a small-cap company disrupting the healthcare market with its innovative Organ Care System and National OCS Program.
  • TransMedics recently acquired Summit Aviation as the company tries to create a streamlined end-to-end organ transplant process.
  • TransMedics has the only FDA-approved multi-organ warm perfusion platform, giving it a competitive advantage in a niche market.

Medical team in a hurry carrying organ transplants box by ambulance during pandemic

serts/E+ via Getty Images

Today, I’d like to discuss a small-cap company that is disrupting a much-needed sector of the healthcare industry.

This company has beaten the S&P 500 since its IPO date in 2019 as the stock is

This article was written by

OA Research profile picture
OA Research
238 Followers
I'm a financial consultant and lifelong investor. I like to focus on long-term and am particularly fond of founder-led businesses with growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TMDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News