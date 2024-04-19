Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 18, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Eccher - Chairman, President, & CEO
Brad Adams - CFO
Gary Collins - Vice Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Race - Piper Sandler
Nick Moutafakis - KBW
Brandon Rud - Stephens Inc
Brian Martin - Janney

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Old Second Bancorp's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. On the call today are Jim Eccher, the company's Chairman, President and CEO; Brad Adams, the company's COO and CFO; and Gary Collins, the Vice Chairman of our Board.

I will start with a reminder that Old Second's comments today will contain forward-looking statements about the company's business, strategies and prospects, which are based on management's existing expectations in the current economic environment. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results may differ materially from those projected. Management would ask you to refer to the company's SEC filings for a full discussion of the company's risk factors. The company does not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements.

On today's call, we will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to their GAAP counterparts in our earnings release, which is available on our website at oldsecond.com on the homepage and under the Investor Relations tab.

Now, I will turn it over to Jim Eccher. The floor is yours.

Jim Eccher

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. As customary, I have several prepared opening remarks and will give my overview of the quarter and then turn it over to Brad for additional color. I will then conclude with certain summary comments and thoughts about the future, before we open it up for questions.

