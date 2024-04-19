Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.5% SUB NT 64 (NRUC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.5% SUB NT 64 (NYSE:NRUC) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call April 17, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heesun Choi - Vice President, Capital Market Relations
Andrew Don - Chief Executive Officer
Ling Wang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Haberlin - Agincourt Capital Management

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Heesun Choi, Vice President, Capital Market Relations.

Heesun Choi

Thank you, operator. Welcome to our investor conference call for our third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Joining with me today are Andrew Don, our Chief Executive Officer; and Ling Wang, our Chief Financial Officer. Andrew and Ling will discuss our financial and operating results during the 3 months and 9 months ended February 29, 2024.

Today's presentation slides and financial reports filed with the SEC are available on our website, www.nrucfc.coop under Investor Relations. This call is being recorded and a replay and call transcript will be made available under Investor Relations.

Our presentation today will include forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please review the disclosures on Slide 2 and Slide 3 of the presentation regarding these statements and measures. I would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements that we make during today's call as of April 17, 2024, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are described on Slide 2 of today's presentation, as well as in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC.

Information about any non-GAAP financial measures referenced during the presentation including reconciliations to GAAP measures can also be found in

About NRUC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

