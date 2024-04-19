Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 17, 2024 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary C. Evans - Lead Director
Rick Isaak - Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer
Joe Bardswich - Board member & Co-CEO

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the United States Antimony Corporation Calendar Year 2023 Results Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Gary C. Evans, you may begin.

Gary C. Evans

Hello. Thank you, operator, and thank all of you for dialing in this afternoon, and we look forward to updating you on the activities at U.S. Antimony. I have with me today, Joe Bardswich, who is a Board member and a co-CEO with me; as well as Rick Isaak, who's our Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer. So there'll be three of us today participating in this call from the management and the Board.

Let me first start out by telling everyone, 2023 was truly a year of transition. To give you a few high points here, we added 2 new Board members to our corporate board, Mike McManus and Joe Carrabba. We also had 4 Board members resign. Russ Lawrence, the former President, Hart Baitis, Tim Hasara and Gustavsen. So there's been a major shift in the Board that occurred last year during different times.

We currently have today a 5-member Board, 2 of which are now management as well being Joe Bardswich and myself. Russell Lawrence, the President, resigned in July. And so -- it wasn't until that time that really the Board took a much more active role in managing the company. Gustavsen, who's been with the company a long time, resigned as CEO and is now President of our Antimony division. Joe Bardswich is -- as I mentioned, an existing board member, he's now co-CEO, along with myself. And of course, Rick, as

