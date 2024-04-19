'Higher For Longer' Redux Implications For Income Portfolios

da-kuk

In September of 2022 we published an article talking about the implication of a "higher-for-longer" Fed policy for income portfolios. Back then the Fed was a bit more than half-way done with its rate cycle. Our view at the time was that the Fed was likely to keep hiking strongly to reestablish its credibility and it was likely to hold the policy rate in place, both as a matter of historic pattern as well as to ensure inflation really was finally beaten. So far this has played out. What has not played out was our expectation of a modest growth downturn. Sure, some areas of the economy are in retreat, most notably manufacturing and parts of commercial real estate, however, they are more than offset by strength in services.

Where are we now after a year-and-a-half? In some sense, the situation is quite similar in the sense that "higher for longer" is once again top of mind for investors. Specifically, while the market expected 6-7 rate cuts in 2024 at the end of last year, analysts are now marking it down to 2-3. The culprit is a rebound in inflation readings, driven by continued consumer spending on services as well as a robust, if normalizing, labor market. Specifically, 3-month annualized core CPI has jumped back up to 4.5% as the chart shows below. A steady macro picture gives the Fed significant room to wait for tighter financial conditions to take effect rather than cut rates now, potentially leading to an even stronger rebound in inflation.

In other ways, however, the current situation is quite different. First, credit spreads are significantly tighter. Two, longer-term interest rates are significantly higher. Three, BDC valuations are much higher. Four, short-term rates are flat, rather than rising. The summary is shown in the table below.

How do these market shifts inform our allocation? For one, lower-quality credit risk is much less appealing these days. High-yield corporate credit spreads are trading not far off their historic lows, having shed around 40% of their value from September of last year, falling from 5% to 3.1% today. This means that relative to 2022, we are carrying an up-in-quality allocation.

Two, Fed Funds are significantly higher today than in September of last year. Both then and now we like floating-rate and modest-duration allocations. The key difference, of course, is that while Fed Funds were moving up swiftly last year, they have been flat for a while now and are poised to fall sometime this year. Although this may seem like we are in a worse situation for floating-rate assets, we look at it from a different perspective.

First, short-term rates are much higher than they were in 2022 in absolute terms - an obvious advantage. Second, many investors like to gauge the attractiveness of floating-rate assets based on whether short-term rates are increasing - good - or decreasing - bad. In our view this is too simplistic. Rather than looking at the trend, it's important to evaluate short-term rates relative to the other option for investors - long-term rates. And on this basis, short-term rates remain attractive.

Even though short-term rates are very likely to fall relative to longer-term rates, the yield curve is much more inverted today than it was in 2022. In other words, relative to longer-term rates, short-term rates are still very attractive. At the expected terminal Fed Funds rate of around 3.5%, the yield curve (as measured by Fed Funds vs. 5Y Treasury Yield) is expected to be at the same 1.1% level as it was in 2022. In other words, as the yield curve is normalizing over the next couple of years, investors in short-term rates are generating a higher coupon level relative to longer-term rates than they did in 2022.

Does this mean that investors should avoid long-duration assets? In our view, the answer is no. Rather, the takeaway is that investors should not avoid floating-rate assets. Long-duration assets, particularly higher-quality ones like municipal bonds and some preferreds / baby bonds, continue to play an important role in income portfolios. Specifically, they serve as potential hedges for a negative growth shock - a situation when credit spreads are expected to rise and Treasury yields are expected to fall. In this environment, long-duration higher-quality assets would outperform, allowing investors to rotate the capital into assets that have suffered greater drawdowns.

Turning to CEF and BDC valuations what we see is that BDCs have rallied hugely. Two of the four recommendations made in our last "Higher for Longer" update was in BDCs and these have performed very well. Today, however, the average BDC valuation is trading in excess of its longer-term average. This leaves much less margin of safety and room for capital gains. Sure, credit metrics are still pretty decent, particularly across more resilient BDCs such as the ones we have been tilting to. However, the sector is no longer a slam dunk that it was in late 2022.

In the CEF space, the situation is somewhat similar. Loan CEF discounts (orange line) have tightened sharply while the discount of the average CEF has actually widened. This suggests to us that new floating-rate asset investment is best achieved via securities other than BDCs and CEFs. We still hold some in our Income Portfolios however we are not adding new capital to them. Rather, we are looking at open-end funds and preferreds to put capital to work in floating-rate assets (or soon-to-float / reset preferreds).

Overall, where does this leave out allocation? Given the market setup discussed above, we favor a barbell allocation of higher-quality floating-rate assets as well as higher-quality longer-duration assets.

Some Ideas

On the floating-rate side of the barbell we continue to like high investment-grade CLOs. We have been allocated to the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) across all three of our Income Portfolios. The fund has put in a more than respectable return since early 2022 of 5.7% annualized. However, in our Defensive Income Portfolio we have rotated to its higher-quality sister fund - the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA). The fund's portfolio yield (before modest fees of 0.21%) is 7.01% - a great yield for a portfolio of AAA assets. No AAA-rated CLO has ever defaulted and only one AA-rated CLO has, according to S&P.

In the preferreds space we like several floating-rate preferreds, including the mortgage REIT Annaly Series I (NLY.PR.I) and the bank preferred USB Series A (USB.PR.A). NLY.PR.I is due to switch to a floating-rate of SOFR + 5.255% (or a yield of roughly 10.5%) in June, unless redeemed. At this point it is only marginally more attractive than its sister preferred NLY.PR.F which has been floating for a while. USB.PR.A has a yield of 7.6%.

For the second part of the barbell we continue to favor longer-duration, primarily fixed-rate assets, such as more heavily discounted preferred and municipal CEFs. This includes the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity (PFO). The fund's discount of 14% is not far off its widest level in the last 5 years (left-hand chart, blue line) as well as the widest level relative to the broader sector (right-hand chart). The fund will start to benefit from the eventual drop in short-term rates. It has recently hiked its distribution, likely in anticipation for a drop in leverage costs later this year. PFO trades at a 6.7% yield.

We also like the Municipal CEF Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI). The fund offers a great way to pick up some decent-quality duration (its duration is fairly long at 8.9). Its income profile is also quite efficient for several reasons. For one, it carries no leverage (leveraged fixed-rate asset CEFs often generate negative net income on their leveraged assets due to the inverted yield curve).

Two, it allocates to somewhat higher-yielding bonds than the typical Muni CEF which tend to focus on ultra-high quality munis such as those rated AA. And three, its discount of 7.3% is fairly attractive. Though it is tighter than that of the average Muni CEF, it is wide for an unleveraged Muni CEF. NMI has hiked its distribution five times off its lows in 2022. NMI trades at a 4.7% yield.

Finally, we like the Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) which allocates to TBA Agency MBS trading near par. The reason for this specific strategy is to boost the so-called "moneyness" of the embedded MBS options in order to lift the spread earned on the assets. The higher the value of these options, the more fund shareholders earn for selling them.

In this sense, the fund behaves as a kind of buy-write Treasury fund. MBS funds that simply track the MBS index earn much lower yields because the vast majority of Agency MBS are deep out-of-the-money low-coupon MBS. MBS closer to par exhibit impressive spread pickup over investment-grade credit spreads despite having no default risk. Because default risk is currently poorly compensated in credit markets, taking this MBS "convexity risk" instead can make more sense. MTBA has a distribution yield of 5.9%.

