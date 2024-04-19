Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

'Higher For Longer' Redux Implications For Income Portfolios

Apr. 19, 2024 10:56 PM ETJBBB, JAAA, PFO, NMI, MTBA1 Comment
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Fed is expected to make fewer rate cuts in 2024 than earlier expected due to a rebound in inflation readings and a strong labor market.
  • This "higher for longer" redux is familiar to income investors, and we revisit the theme from when we last highlighted it in 2022.
  • Compared to last year, we have an up-in-quality focus and like both floating-rate assets as well as longer-duration fixed-rate sectors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Systematic Income get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Trading charts and data on digital screen. TradingView

da-kuk

In September of 2022 we published an article talking about the implication of a "higher-for-longer" Fed policy for income portfolios. Back then the Fed was a bit more than half-way done with its rate cycle. Our view at the time was that

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
11.11K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLY.PR.I, MTBA, PFO, NMI, JAAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JBBB--
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
JAAA--
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
PFO--
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
NMI--
Nuveen Municipal Income
MTBA--
Simplify MBS ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News