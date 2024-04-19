Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bankinter: Strong Q1 Results Indicate Resilient Earnings

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.38K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Spanish lender Bankinter have started 2024 well, helped by a nice jump following strong Q1 results released earlier this week.
  • Earnings and profitability remain resilient, with interest margins stable and asset quality still very strong.
  • While Bankinter is on track to roughly match last year's strong performance, a healthy premium to tangible book value reflects this, leaving the shares with limited room for further upside.

Bankinter

pablorebo1984/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Spanish bank Bankinter (OTCPK:BKIMF)(OTCPK:BKNIY) enjoyed a nice bump this week following strong first quarter results, helping to fuel meaningful year-to-date outperformance versus wider European financials (EUFN). With

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.38K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BKIMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKIMF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKIMF
--
BKNIY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News