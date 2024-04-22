DNY59

We previously discussed Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) in December 2023, discussing why our previous Hold rating had proven to be prudent, with the stock losing -12.35% of its value since then.

Combined with the sustained top-line erosion from Revlimid's LOE, upcoming Eliquis LOE by 2026, and the potential balance sheet deterioration after the aggressive M&A activities, we believed that it might be more prudent to observe the stock's movement for a little longer.

In this article, we shall discuss why BMY has been upgraded to a Buy, with the stock already yielding 5.02% at the time of writing and the Seeking Alpha Quant still grading its dividend safety at B-.

This is compared to our first coverage in September 2023 at 3.8% and our second coverage in December 2023 at 4.3%.

Combined with its promising profitability metrics and its overly discounted valuations, we believe that the stock now offers a rather attractive risk reward ratio for value and dividend oriented investors with long-term investing trajectory.

The BMY Investment Thesis Appears More Attractive As It Continues To Fall

With BMY set to announce its FQ1'24 earnings on April 25, 2024, readers may want to temper their near-term expectations since we expect to see multiple adjustments to its top/ bottom lines along with its balance sheet.

This is attributed to the recently closed Karuna Therapeutics acquisition worth $14B, Rayzebio acquisition worth $4.1B, and Mirati Acquisition worth $5.8B, all of which are completed within the FQ1'24.

For context, BMY has previously offered a relatively promising FY2024 guidance, with revenue growth of low single digits and adj EPS of $7.25 at the midpoint (-3.4% YoY excluding impact of transactions), beating the consensus estimates of $45.68B (+1.4% YoY) and $7.08 (-5.7% YoY), respectively.

With Karuna, Rayzebio, and Mirati still unprofitable and much of their pipelines in different stages of clinical trials (among some US FDA/ EC approvals), it is apparent that we may see dilutive impacts on BMY's bottom lines in FY2024, especially worsened by the one-time IPR&D and milestones expenses.

For now, BMY's aggressive M&A activities seemed justified, due to the notable sales erosion reported for its top-line driver, Revlimid, at $6.09B in FY2023 (-38.9% YoY/ -52.4% from FY2021 levels), as the myeloma therapy's patent expired in 2022.

This headwind had notably contributed to the pharmaceutical company's top-line decline to $45B (-2.5% YoY) and adj EPS to $7.51 (-2.4% YoY) in FY2023, a contrast compared to its 5Y historical CAGR of +14.8% and +13.5%, respectively.

At the same time, with another earnings driver with sales of $12.2B (+3.5% YoY), Eliquis, set to expire by 2026, we can understand why the management has strived to bolster its pipeline internally through intensified R&D efforts, while aggressively going on multiple M&A activities.

For now, BMY reported $11.46B of cash/ equivalents (+52.5% QoQ/ +25.6% YoY), $3.11B of short-term obligations (-43% QoQ/ -26.9% YoY), and $36.65B of long-term debts in FQ4'23 (+14% QoQ/ +4.5% YoY).

Readers must also note that the management recently priced in another $13B of senior unsecured notes in February 2024 for the Karuna and Rayzebio acquisitions.

As a result, we believe that BMY's FQ1'24 balance sheet is likely to be moderately impacted, with the increased debt load likely to trigger expanded annualized interest expenses against the $1.26B reported in FQ4'23 (+12.8% QoQ/ +7.4% YoY) as well, attributed to the elevated interest rate environment.

This is also why readers need to take note of the pharmaceutical company's FQ1'24 EBITDA generation, since it reflects on its eventual ability to pay down its interest, debt, and, indirectly, dividend obligations.

For reference, BMY reports FY2023 Earnings Before Income Taxes of $8.44B (+9.4% YoY) and Net Depreciation And Amortization of $9.76B (-4.8% YoY), resulting in an approximate EBITDA of $19.2B (+6.7% YoY).

Combined with the FY2023 long-term debts and cash/ equivalents discussed above, it appears that we may have been overly bearish in the past, since the net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.31x appears to be relatively reasonable, compared to 1.44x in FY2022 and 5.03x in FY2019.

When compared to its direct peers, such as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) at 1.49x, Merck (MRK) at 1.42x, Pfizer (PFE) 4.26x, the General Drug Manufacturers at 2.04x, and the Biotechnology sector average ratio of 0.46x, it appears that BMY's leverage ratio is relatively reasonable indeed.

Even after the additional debt load of $13B, we are looking at a relatively reasonable estimated net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.58x.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

In addition, the consensus continues to believe that BMY may continue generating sustainable Free Cash Flows, sustaining its annual dividend obligation of $4.74B and recently upsized $5B in share repurchase authorization.

With the management recently raising its dividend payout per share by +5.3% to $2.40, it appears that they are also confident about generating robust profitability ahead.

So, Is BMY Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

BMY 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, BMY has returned most of its hyper-pandemic gains as the bulls continue to defend the $47s support levels over the past few months.

BMY Valuations

Seeking Alpha

Based on the stock prices of $47.84 at the time of writing and the FY2023 adj EPS of $7.51, it is apparent that BMY is trading at an overly discounted TTM P/E valuations of 6.37x.

This is compared to its direct peers, such as ABBV at 14.78x, MRK at 14.64x, PFE at 11.45x, and the sector median of 18.32x, respectively.

Based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $6.53 and a similarly discounted P/E valuation, it is apparent that the stock is likely to trade sideways at these levels as the company overcomes the next few years of patent cliff challenges.

Then again, we believe here is where opportunistic investors may consider adding, since BMY now offers an excellent forward dividend yield of 5.02% compared to the 5Y average of 3.31% and the sector median of 1.64%.

Compared to the US Treasury's yields of between 4.55% and 5.34%, we believe that its rich yields remain compelling, especially since the market has priced in a Fed rate cut in 2024 as the EU Central Bank similarly signals the first cut by June 2024.

If anything, Karuna's KarXT for the treatment of schizophrenia is set to receive the US FDA decision by September 26, 2024, with the market currently estimating a peak annual revenue of $6.2B.

Rayzebio's RYZ101 is currently in Clinical Phase 3 Trials for the treatment of stomach cancer, with an estimated global market size of up to $10.7B in 2031.

Mirati's KRAZATI has also been approved by the US FDA in December 2022 and the EC in January 2024 for the treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, with an estimated global market size of up to $38.8B by 2030, further highlighting the promising nature of BMY's M&A activities.

Combined with the robust profitability and the safety of its dividends as discussed above, we are re-rating the BMY stock to a Buy now.

Do not miss this dip.