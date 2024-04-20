Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Saratoga Investment Corp: Collect A 12.4% Yield With This BDC, But Proceed With Caution

Apr. 20, 2024 6:30 AM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)ARCC, GBDC
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • Saratoga Investment Corp pays a large dividend yield currently, but investors should proceed with caution for reasons listed in this article.
  • The company's portfolio is well-diversified, with most of their investments in Healthcare Software & IT Services.
  • While the dividend coverage is currently strong, there are concerns about dilution and the company's leverage and portfolio quality due to their rise in non-accruals.
  • SAR managed to beat on TII during Q3 earnings but saw their NAV decline for the fourth straight quarter, warranting the BDC to trade at a discount currently.

Sharp bend of road

Ulrike Schmitt-Hartmann

Introduction

Many readers and investors here on Seeking Alpha are probably experienced enough to remain cautious when they see a company paying large dividends at a cheap valuation. But what about those that don't know? I always

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.85K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SAR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News