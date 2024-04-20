Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPYI: Now Is The Right Time To Enter This Double Digit Yielder (Rating Upgrade)

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.13K Followers

Summary

  • The Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF has underperformed due to the S&P 500's surge and low option premiums.
  • The recent increase in volatility and risks make SPYI more enticing as it creates a favorable environment for SPYI to offer a downside protection and higher distribution levels.
  • The duration profile of the previously utilized options have imposed a drag so far, but the higher VIX and ongoing risks will gradually percolate through the SPYI.
  • Given the recent market dynamics and SPYI's structure, now this ETF has become a solid buy, in my opinion.
Businessman using graphs on screen

Monty Rakusen

August, last year I wrote an article about the Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI), which is a covered call ETF with a base exposure the S&P 500.

My thesis was inherently positive due to the positive outlook of

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.13K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPYI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPYI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPYI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News