August, last year I wrote an article about the Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI), which is a covered call ETF with a base exposure the S&P 500.

My thesis was inherently positive due to the positive outlook of S&P 500 companies and rather distant option strike values relative to the S&P 500 index level that warranted a nice combination of a decent upside potential and extra yield from the option premiums.

Yet, at that particular moment I decided not to go long SPYI because of the unfavorable timing as the market volatility was depressed and the overall upside potential of the S&P 500 still seemed quite significant, where the covered calls would really limit the total returns.

This call has paid off. If we look at the chart below, we can see how the market has exceeded SPYI and, while not reflected in the chart, most of the covered call ETFs that are based against the S&P 500 constituents.

The reason of underperformance has lied in the fact that the S&P 500 surged higher in a notable fashion, where the strikes of SPYI's covered calls capped the run-up. Also, the pocketed premiums were not as material to compensate the opportunity cost since the VIX remained relatively depressed throughout this period.

Interestingly, in the chart above we can also observe how SPYI has lagged behind another popular covered call ETF - the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ). The explanation here is that JEPQ's core exposure against which the options are sold is associated with the Nasdaq 100 companies that have recently registered very solid returns.

With that being said and considering the recent market dynamics, in my opinion, now there is a sufficient basis to open a position in SPYI. Let me explain.

Thesis review

As with any covered call driven vehicle, the higher the implied volatility, the more enticing the distributions get. Given the increased uncertainty around future interest rate cuts and even fresh fears of potentially experiencing an interest rate hike have triggered a notable recalibration of investor expectations pertaining to the equity market returns.

Plus, the increased risks are not only related to the simple valuation arithmetic (i.e., adjustments in multiples due to more unfavorable discount factor), but also to the increased odds of having an uptick in corporate distress as the forthcoming debt maturities that have been previously assumed during a low interest rate environment are very likely to get refinanced at quite restrictive cost of financing levels. This could put heavily indebted companies underwater and / or impose a strong downward pressure for their current cash flows.

As a result of this, the VIX has moved higher. On a YTD basis the VIX has gained more than 50%, which provides a significant boost for options premiums.

However, if we look at SPYI's TTM dividend yield, it has also increased a lot. Yet, most of the increase is attributable to the fact that SPYI was recently established and it took several months to build up the TTM distribution amounts. The chart below captures nicely this effect, where from mid September last year, the dividend has stabilized at ~ 12%.

Seeking Alpha

Here it is also important to underscore the situation, where SPYI has exhibited constant yield levels despite the recent surge in VIX.

Similarly, the inherent advantage of having access to option premiums that would offset some of the downside during falling markets has not played out for SPYI. Since the investors started to revisit their assumptions on the equity market return potential in April this year, SPYI has registered a very tight correlation with the S&P 500 despite the benefit of having covered calls in place.

So, optically these patterns might indicate a structural problem, where SPYI is neither able to fully participate in the upwards trending markets nor offer the necessary protection when the indices drop.

Yet, the issue here is that it takes time for the previously written options to expire. Looking at the Prospect, we cannot clearly identify a option term strategy, but it is very highly likely that the duration profile of the utilized options is greater than just a couple of weeks. In other words, it will take some time until SPYI capitalizes on the prevailing tailwinds stemming from the higher VIX, which, in my view, will remain elevated for quite some time given the structural uncertainty around the inflation dynamics and the geopolitical risks.

The bottom line

Since early this month, the notion of having an exposure towards covered call ETFs has become more enticing as the risks have increased and volatility levels risen accordingly. Such an environment is inherently positive for covered call vehicles because of the higher premiums, which provide an extra layers of downside protection, while also securing more enticing distribution levels.

The Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF is a clear beneficiary of this. Granted, so far we have not seen the underlying advantage of SPYI to provide an improved performance relative to the market (during a declining environment). Yet, this is because of the previously written options that were executed before the VIX started to surge higher.

Looking at the types of risks (e.g., geopolitical and inflation related), it seems that the volatility will remain high for a prolonged period of time, which will boost the distribution potential of SPYI.

For all of these reasons, the Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF is a buy for me now.