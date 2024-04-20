Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Short-Term Energy Outlook, April 2024

Apr. 20, 2024 1:30 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO
Summary

  • The EIA expects the 2018 peak for annual average World C+C output will be surpassed in 2025.
  • Working natural gas in storage is forecast to be significantly above the 5-year average in 2024 and 2025, which may lead to relatively low natural gas prices in the US.
  • The EIA expects Inflation to reach the 2% target in late 2024.

Hand holding light bulb against nature on green leaf with icons energy sources for renewable, sustainable development. Ecology concept. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

A guest post by D Coyne

The EIA STEO was published recently. The estimate below is based on data from that report and statistics from the EIA International Energy Statistics. The EIA expects the 2018

This article was written by

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

