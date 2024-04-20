Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silver Demand Outstrips Supply For Third Straight Year

Apr. 20, 2024 3:35 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV
Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
3.1K Followers

Summary

  • Silver demand outstripped supply for the third straight year in 2023.
  • Total silver demand dropped, declining about 7% to 1.2 billion ounces.
  • Chinese silver industrial demand rose by a remarkable 44% to 261.2 million ounces, primarily due to growth for green applications.

Silver Bullion Bars and Price Chart

Olivier Le Moal

By Mike Maharrey

Silver demand outstripped supply for the third straight year in 2023. Silver mine output fell by 1 percent to 830.5 million ounces last year, according to the final data released by the Silver Institute.

This article was written by

Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
3.1K Followers
Precious Metals News & Analysis - Gold News, Silver News from Money Metals Exchange Money Metals Exchange provides the latest precious metals news for savvy, self-reliant investors who want to invest in gold, silver & other precious metals. | Check Silver Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/silver-price | Check Gold Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/gold-price

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJPFF--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
SLV--
iShares Silver Trust ETF
SIVR--
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News