urfinguss

Synopsis

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) specializes in factory-built housing in North America. It offers a range of manufactured and modular homes. SKY’s historical financials have shown strong revenue growth driven by strong home demand and pricing. Additionally, its margins have expanded annually as well. However, in FY2023, the housing market is showing signs of demand weakness, as evident in the sales volumes. In 3Q24, revenue was down 3.9%, but it was much better than 2Q24’s decrease of 42.5%. Although margins fell year-over-year, it was due to normalization. Looking ahead, the uncertainty in the Fed's rate cut and aging homes will create tailwinds for SKY in the longer term. However, my DCF indicates that its intrinsic value is close to its share price. With a lack of margin of safety and a weak housing market, I am recommending a hold rating for SKY.

Business and Market Overview

SKY specializes in producing factory-built homes in North America. Its production facilities are strategically located so that they target and serve strong markets in the US and Canada. According to management, nineteen of its production facilities are located in the top ten US states with the largest number of manufactured homes [MH] shipped in 2023.

The competitive advantage that SKY possesses is its extensive range of products, strong brand image, and strategically located production facilities. Currently, SKY’s market share in the US housing market is ~2.4%. Apart from just building MH, SKY also offers installation, set-up services, and transportation services so that it can serve customers better and provide all-rounded services.

Another competitive advantage SKY has over traditional homes is the high quality and range of products it offers to its end clients, due to the advantages of MH. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, MH plays a crucial role as a source of affordable housing. Although it only accounts for a small percentage of all housing in the US, roughly 6%, it is the largest source of unsubsidized, affordable housing in the US. According to SKY, the average price of MH per square foot is ~50% cheaper than site-built homes. The average price per square foot for a site-build home is ~$139.20, while a MH is ~$72.46. The average price of a Housing and Urban Development [HUD] code home is ~$108k vs. a site-built home of ~$365k.

Apart from its affordability advantage, it also excels in terms of quality and production efficiency. MH, on average, is able to save up to ~25% of labor costs when compared to site-built homes. Furthermore, it can reduce construction time by ~20% to 50%. MH is able to achieve these benefits due to production and material standardization, insulation from adverse weather conditions, and extensive inspection procedures.

Moving onto the market overview, since 2020, the US and Canadian housing markets have seen strong demand. However, in 2023, demand was dampened by high inflation and interest rates. As a result, SKY’s business was negatively affected. As of December 2023, both US and Canadian housing demand is still soft, as US homes sold reported a decrease of 1.8% while Canada reported a drop of 8.8%.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author's Chart

From FY2019 to FY2021, SKY’s revenue growth has been relatively flat. It only saw significant growth in FY2022 and FY2023. In FY2022, revenue was up 55.3%, attributed to strong demand and increased pricing to offset inflationary costs. For its US factory-built segment, home sold increased by 23.5%, and the average selling price increased by 27.3%. For its Canadian factory-built segment, home sold were up 20.1% while the average selling price increased 30.7%.

In FY2023, reported revenue growth was 18.1%, attributed to a higher average selling price and $200 million in disaster relief housing revenue. For its US factory-built segment, the average selling price rose by 20.8%. For its Canadian factory-built segment, home sold fell 20.6% but were partially offset by an increase in the average selling price of 14.2%. However, looking at the following table, the number of US homes sold was essentially flat year-over-year for FY2023, as it reported a 0.2% change. In Canada, the number of homes sold fell 20.6% year-over-year. This shows that demand is starting to weaken in FY2023.

Author's Chart

Over the same period, SKY’s annual margins have been gradually expanding. The margins expanded specifically in FY2022 and FY2023. In FY2022, gross profit margin expanded to 26.7%, driven by higher volume and pricing. For FY2023, gross profit margin expanded to 31.4%, attributed to a disaster relief mix, higher pricing, and improved operational efficiencies. As a result of the improvements in gross profit margins, it subsequently expanded both its adjusted EBITDA margin and net income margin for both FY2022 and FY2023.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Analysis

For 3Q24, which was released in February 2024, revenue fell 3.9% to ~$559 million. Revenue fell because of the lower number of US home sales and the average selling price of US homes. For the quarter, US home sales dropped 1.8%, while the average selling price was down 2%. The reason for the lower volume and pricing was due to a change in product mix and a lower material surcharge. Additionally, SKY’s Canadian sales volume for the quarter also decreased because of weaker demand.

In terms of profit margins, all three margins fell year-over-year. Its gross profit margin fell from 29.9% to 25.25%, caused by a lower average selling price, a change in product mix, the acquisition of Regional Homes, and the ramping up of its idled facilities. For Regional Homes, its core products in general have lower margins as compared to SKY. Moving to adjusted EBITDA margin, it fell from 18.73% to 11.84%. Although margins fell, it is a reflection of margins moving back towards more normalized levels. Based on its historical adjusted EBITDA margin, its 5-year median is ~9.5%, and its current 11.84% is still outperforming it. As a result of a lower gross profit margin and a return to normalized profitability margins, its adjusted net income margin contracted from 14.22% to 8.56%.

Author's Chart

Investor Relations

Housing Affordability Issues and Demographic Trends

Investor Relations

Based on the chart, the average income required for an average house mortgage in the US is ~$84.2k. However, 60% of the population falls below this amount and makes less than what is required to afford a traditional home. Therefore, the current issue with housing affordability is expected to create tailwinds for SKY and bolster its growth outlook moving forward as MH offers customers affordable housing solutions.

Investor Relations

MH sales are mainly made up of millennials and baby boomers. Millennials accounted for ~46%, while baby boomers accounted for ~26%. In total, they make up ~70% and are considered the largest segment of MH sales. The third largest segment is those aged between 45 to 54, which accounted for ~17%.

Between 2010 and 2020, the population of both millennials and baby boomers increased, while those aged between 45 to 54 decreased. Millennials increased ~6%, while baby boomers increased ~32%. On the other hand, those aged between 45 to 54 years old have decreased by ~10% over the decade. With millennials and baby boomers, which form the main share of MH sales, the growing population in these age segments will bolster SKY’s growth outlook.

Manufactured House Shipments Outlook

FRED

From 1965 to 1973, MH experienced a boom. Ever since the peak in 1973, MH shipments have decreased drastically. In 2023, MH's shipment was ~89k, a far cry from 1973’s ~581k. However, those MH in the 70s are starting to age, and this is expected to support future longer-term MH shipments and bolster SKY’s growth outlook.

Before the subprime crisis, easy access to mortgages drastically increased the demand for site-built houses in the US. As a result, it negatively impacted the MH market. After the subprime crisis, the Fed cut rates significantly, and there was a period of ultra-low interest rates. The ultra-low interest rate environment continued to affect the MH market.

However, in recent years, inflation has started to rise, and it is well above the Fed's target rate of 2%. As a result, the Fed increased rate in order to combat inflation, and the interest rate environment started to shift. According to SKY, increasing interest rates usually benefit the MH market. As of March 2024, US inflation had increased to 3.5%, almost reaching back to September 2023’s 3.7%. In fact, inflation has been consistently increasing since the start of 2024, and the market is starting to cast doubts on the Fed’s rate cut timing. Therefore, this uncertainty will create a form of support for the MH market. Aging MH and elevated interest rates will create tailwinds for SKY’s future demand, as MH are considered affordable alternatives.

Trading Economics

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

I will be using a simplified 5-year DCF model to calculate the intrinsic value of SKY. For FY2024 and FY2025, the revenue growth rates used are in line with the market estimate of ~-21% and ~13%, respectively. Since 1Q23, SKY’s quarterly revenue year-over-year growth has been decreasing. In 1Q23, revenue was down 36%, in 2Q23 it fell 42.5%, and in 3Q23 it decreased 3.9%. For the upcoming fourth quarter, management guided revenue to be flat sequentially. Based on the historical data and management’s guidance, the market’s 2024 revenue estimates are justified.

Management stated that in the longer term, SKY’s growth outlook is positive as it will be driven by wage and job growth seen in areas such as healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, which are part of SKY’s primary customer base. With 3Q24 and 4Q24E revenue recovering sequentially, this data, combined with management’s guidance, supports the market’s 2025 revenue estimates. For FY2026 to FY2028, the growth rate in my model tapers to the terminal growth rate of 2% to allow for a smoother transition towards the terminal period.

SKY's 5-year median cash flow from operations [CFO] as a percentage of total revenue is ~10%. In my simplified DCF model, I used this 5-year median and extrapolated it for the next five years. Doing so ensures that my model remains conservative. For capital expenditures [CAPEX], I used the same methodology and applied the 5-year median CAPEX as a percentage of total revenue, which was ~1% for the next five years.

To be conservative, I used 2% as the terminal growth rate. Although the current US 30-year treasury yield is ~4.6%, it is above the US historical average GDP growth rate, and the terminal growth rate should not exceed a country's GDP growth rate. Consequently, my terminal value is ~$4.4 billion, or a present value [PV] of ~$3 billion.

The sum of the PV of SKY’s future free cash flow to the firm [FCFF] is ~$895 million. By adding this to its terminal value’s PV, SKY’s implied enterprise value is ~$3.9 billion. Based on my conservative assumptions, my implied intrinsic value for SKY is ~$74.68, which is close to its last traded share price.

Author's DCF Model

When comparing SKY with its peers, which also operate in the home building industry, it’s clear that SKY outperformed them in terms of its forward growth outlook. In terms of its forward growth outlook, SKY has a forward growth rate of 1.87%, whereas its peers’ median is negative 2.47%.

In terms of profitability margin, SKY also outperformed its peers. SKY has an EBITDA margin TTM of 13.52% vs. peers’ median of 11.48%. Additionally, SKY’s net income margin TTM of 10.18% also outperformed its peers’ median of 9.25%.

Given SKY’s outperformance in both forward growth outlook and profitability margins, I argue that it should be at least trading at 18.29x, which is its peers’ upper P/E range. Currently, SKY’s P/E is trading at 22.98x, which is slightly high in my opinion as it is above its 5-year average. In order to remain conservative in my approach, I will adjust the market’s assigned P/E of 22.98x downward to its 5-year average of 22.04x. By applying this to the market 2025 EPS estimate of $3.31, my target price is $72.95, closely in line with my DCF intrinsic value.

Author's Peers Analysis

Risk

The main upside risk is in regard to MH shipments. Currently, the MH shipment is still well below the historical average of ~200k. Therefore, there are still rooms and runways for MH to improve. Additionally, as those MHs that were built in the 1970s start to age, it will create demand for new homes in the long run. Furthermore, the Fed’s chairman, Jerome Powell, stated that the first quarter’s inflation data cast doubts on the Fed's planned rate cut timing for 2024. If interest rates were to stay elevated, it might benefit MH homes over site-built homes.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SKY’s past financials have demonstrated strong revenue growth in FY2022 and FY2023. It was driven by strong housing demand and pricing. In addition, its margins also expanded in both of those years. However, in FY2023, housing demand started to moderate as US home sales were flat year-over-year while Canada's sales were down 20.6%. For its 3Q24 results, revenue was down 3.9%, but when compared to 1Q24 and 2Q24, it was significantly better. Although the adjusted EBITDA margin fell, it was due to a return to a more normalized margin. Its 5-year median adjusted EBITDA margin was ~9.5%.

Looking ahead, those aging MHs that were built in the 1970s, combined with persistent inflation, which is casting doubts on the Fed’s rate cut timing, are expected to benefit the MH market. However, my target share price is close to its current share price. Therefore, I am recommending a hold rating for SKY due to the lack of margin of safety and the current weakness in the housing market.