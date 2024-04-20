Marcus Lindstrom

Fastighets Balder(OTC:BALDF) continues to trade at a discounted valuation, which seems to be undemanding considering the resilient operating performance reported in recent quarters.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, Balder is an interesting value play within the European real estate sector, as its cheap valuation does not reflect the company’s good fundamentals and liquidity profile. Nevertheless, as shown in the next graph, Balder has outperformed the European real estate sector over the past year, especially after November when prospects of potential rates cuts increased in Europe.

Share price (Bloomberg)

In this article, I update Balder’s most recent financial performance and investment case, to see if it remains an attractive play long-term investors or not.

Earnings Analysis

The European real estate market has been negatively impacted by high interest rates in Europe over the past few quarters, which has led to downward revaluations for properties and more difficult funding conditions for companies in this sector.

While Balder is a company with good fundamentals and is one of the largest companies in the European real estate sector, it was also impacted by negative investor sentiment toward the real estate market, impacting its operations and growth profile.

Indeed, Balder has a very good growth history, supported by its strategy to reinvest its profits on business growth, which has created significant value over the past decade. However, this has ended in 2023, due to a much more challenging macroeconomic and operating environment, leading to its first annual decline in profit from property management since 2015.

Profit from property management (Balder)

This was mainly justified by a lower portfolio value, while its operational performance has remained resilient over the past year.

Indeed, Balder’s property portfolio value reached a peak in 2022, while during 2023 it dropped by 8% YoY to $19.3 billion. This decline is mainly justified by rapidly rising interest rates in Europe, while from an operating perspective there was some support for valuations given that rental income continued to increase during the last year and the occupancy rate was stable at about 96%.

As the company’s property portfolio is diversified across segments, its stable occupancy is a very good outcome, showing that demand for quality property remains strong despite the more difficult macroeconomic environment.

Balder sees population growth and urbanization offer as strong structural tailwinds for its properties, especially in the residential segment which is its largest one. About 57% of its property portfolio is residential properties, while commercial real estate accounts for the rest, including office, logistics, retail, and others.

While some investors could expect some weakness from the commercial real estate part of Balder’s portfolio, its stable occupancy rate is a great sign that its portfolio has good quality, and that a downtrend in some segment, such as office in the U.S., does not necessarily mean that other regions will suffer the same trend. In real estate, location is a key factor to consider, and having properties located in the best places is key to have a recurring business profile, something that Balder has been able to achieve in its history and should continue to do so in the future.

Indeed, a large part of Balder’s portfolio is located in the capitals and larger cities in the Scandinavian countries, being a key competitive advantage to its peers. The fact that Balder’s properties are largely located in premium locations is also a reason why it has been able to report a resilient operating performance and good occupancy levels, boding well for growth ahead when the real estate market eventually recovers.

In 2023, Balder’s rental income amounted to $1.09 billion, an increase of 14% from the previous year, boosted by new developments, positive exchange rate movements, and organic rental growth due to indexation to inflation. Its profit from property management, however, was flat compared to the previous year at about $559 million, due to higher operating expenses related to the inflationary environment and higher financing costs. This profit was in-line with the company’s guidance, showing that costs at least didn’t increase more than what Balder was expecting.

Due to negative revaluations of its properties and derivatives contracts, its report net loss for the year amounted to $615 million, compared to profits of $927 million in 2022.

Regarding its balance sheet, Balder continued to manage its leverage and liquidity position in a conservative way, which is clearly visible in its available liquidity of $1.6 billion at the end of 2023, which more than covers its maturing liabilities over the next twelve months. As shown in the next graph, Balder has maintained a higher liquidity buffer in recent years than before the pandemic, a profile that is expected to be maintained for the foreseeable future.

Liquidity (Balder)

On the other hand, despite the company’s asset sales and deleveraging efforts in recent quarters, its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained above its target, given that it was 12.3x EBITDA at the end of 2023, while its medium-term target is to have around 11x. As new developments reach completion its earnings should increase, but on the other hand upcoming bonds and loan maturities will certainly be refinanced at higher interest rates, thus the net effect it’s likely negative and Balder should continue use organic cash flow generation to reduce leverage in the near term.

Investors should note that Balder’s financial strategy is to reinvest its profits in the company, through acquisitions, new projects, and renovations of its properties, instead of distributing dividends or performing share buybacks. This strategy is not expected to change in the future, which means contrary to many of its peers, its investment case relies greatly on valuation and growth, while income is not a factor driving its share price.

Due to the challenging market environment and restrictive funding conditions, Balder is expected to maintain its focus on balance sheet deleveraging for the time being, while growth is not a business priority in the short term.

This is clearly visible on lower capital expenditures, which declined from about $1.5 billion in 2022, to only $810 million in 2023, and as projects reach completion and the company is not really focused on business growth, lead to capex of only $300 million expected in 2024 and $265 million in 2025. Due to lower outflows related to new investments, Balder can use cash flow to strengthen its balance sheet, which seems to be one of its key priorities in the short term.

Conclusion

Fastighets Balder has reported a resilient operating performance in 2023 despite the challenging market backdrop, which is encouraging if interest rates eventually decline in Europe, which should be key for better investor sentiment toward the real estate market.

While its share price has recovered somewhat since my last article on Balder, it’s still trading at a discounted valuation, given that its shares are currently trading at 0.78x Net Asset Value. This is still way below its historical average of 1.3x NAV over the past five years, showing that Balder remains an interesting value play in the European real estate sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.