Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fastighets AB Balder: Resilient Operating Performance And Discounted Valuation

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.55K Followers

Summary

  • Fastighets Balder continues to trade at a discounted valuation despite resilient operating performance.
  • Balder's property portfolio value declined in 2023 due to rising interest rates, but rental income and occupancy rate remained stable.
  • Balder's focus on balance sheet deleveraging and lower capital expenditures indicate a priority on strengthening its financial position.
Solar panels on the roof of an apartment building

Marcus Lindstrom

Fastighets Balder(OTC:BALDF) continues to trade at a discounted valuation, which seems to be undemanding considering the resilient operating performance reported in recent quarters.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, Balder is an interesting value play within the European real estate

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.55K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BALDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BALDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BALDF
--
FSTGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News