CLO Debt: A 'Higher-For-Longer' Yield-Enhancing Alternative

By Jared Feeney, CFA

In a stabilizing economic environment, floating-rate CLO debt offers yield and resilience, making it an attractive alternative for income-seeking investors.

After fixed income markets rallied into early 2024 due to increasing confidence in a "soft-landing" economic scenario, many fixed income products now have spread levels that are converging with their post-COVID and pre-Russia/Ukraine tights. As a result, with limited convexity in most fixed income products, investors are reevaluating ways to enhance the yield in their fixed income allocations. In our view, collateralized loan obligation (CLO) debt represents an attractive solution for investors seeking yield, as the floating rate nature of its coupon contributes to an outsized current carry opportunity versus similarly rated fixed income alternatives.

At the investment grade level, CLO AAAs currently demonstrate strong relative value, yielding 6.2% inclusive of the forward rate curve (current yield of 7.0%), which compares favorably to other duration-sensitive fixed-rate alternatives such as 10-year U.S. Treasuries at 4.6% and AAA corporate bonds at 5.2%. Similarly, at the non-investment grade level, CLO BBs are yielding 11.7% inclusive of the forward rate curve (current yield of 12.9%), significantly above duration-sensitive BB-rated high yield bonds, which are yielding 6.7% and BB-rated loans yielding 7.7%.1

In addition, increasingly limited expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, given continued firm economic data, have dampened near-term total return potential for fixed rate products, while supporting the continued high current coupon for floating-rate debt, such as CLOs. This "higher-for-relatively-longer" environment further underpins our base case total return expectations for CLO AAAs and CLO BBs over the next 12 months at approximately 6.5% and 13.1%, respectively, driven almost entirely by the coupon.

Fundamentally, the loan collateral within CLOs remains healthy, with loans trading at nearly two-year highs, CCC exposures remaining reasonable in the mid-single-digit percentage range, and the implied distressed exposure in CLOs (using trading levels below 80 as proxy) remaining modest at approximately 3%. Market value overcollateralization metrics, or the bid-side asset coverage of each CLO debt tranche, are converging with the post-COVID and pre-Russia/Ukraine highs as well, reflecting healthier collateral pools and strong levels of credit enhancement for the CLO debt tranches that mitigate the impact of credit losses in underlying collateral.

Notwithstanding the potential for short-term macro-driven volatility, we remain confident in the ability of CLO debt to outperform similarly rated fixed income alternatives over the near to medium term.

Source: (1) Yields from Bloomberg. J.P. Morgan and S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Data as of April 15, 2024.

