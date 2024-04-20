Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CLO Debt: A 'Higher-For-Longer' Yield-Enhancing Alternative

Apr. 20, 2024 5:40 AM ETJAAA, AAA, JBBB, CLOI
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • In a stabilizing economic environment, floating-rate CLO debt offers yield and resilience, making it an attractive alternative for income-seeking investors.
  • After fixed income markets rallied into early 2024 due to increasing confidence in a soft-landing economic scenario, many fixed income products now have spread levels that are converging with their post-COVID and pre-Russia/Ukraine tights.
  • Notwithstanding the potential for short-term macro-driven volatility, we remain confident in the ability of CLO debt to outperform similarly rated fixed income alternatives over the near to medium term.

Overhead view of young Asian women managing home finance using smartphone. She is working with household utility bill and calculating expenses at home.

Images By Tang Ming Tung

By Jared Feeney, CFA

In a stabilizing economic environment, floating-rate CLO debt offers yield and resilience, making it an attractive alternative for income-seeking investors.

After fixed income markets rallied into early 2024 due to increasing

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.88K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JAAA--
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
AAA--
Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF
JBBB--
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
CLOI--
VanEck CLO ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News