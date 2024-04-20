Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Haven't We Whipped Inflation Yet?

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.83K Followers

Summary

  • Despite extraordinary monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, inflation remains elevated above its 2% target.
  • The Consumer Price Index rose at an annualized rate of 4.5% over the last three months.
  • Interest rates suggest money is tight. The money supply suggests money is tight. Yet inflation accelerates.

Inflation

JLGutierrez

By Alexander William Salter

Despite extraordinary monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, inflation remains elevated above its 2 percent target. Even more worrying, inflation accelerated during the first quarter. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at an annualized rate

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.83K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News