Image Source/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I am updating my previous analysis on Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) in advance of Q1 earnings, which will be released post-market on Friday, April 26th.

Since my last analysis, SPOK has been essentially flat, with a total return of -0.6%, while the S&P 500 yielded over 9% during the same time period.

SPOK Price Trend (Seeking Alpha)

While investor sentiment has clearly shifted on Spok since my last analysis, I remain bullish. Q1 earnings are expected to be at or above 2024 guidance and management has a history of delivering. In addition, 2024 guidance, even at the low end of the range, represents significant upside to current pricing. Not to mention the numerous long-term software contracts in progress.

While there is certainly risk from the declining wireless business, I believe there is enough of a margin of safety to keep investors safe. With a price target of $18.20, I maintain my buy rating heading into Q1 earnings.

Q1 Earnings Preview

Spok is expected to announce an EPS of $0.26, which is up $0.05 sequentially, and a revenue of $34.84 million, which is up $0.9 million sequentially.

SPOK Earnings Summary (Seeking Alpha)

This earnings estimate is in line with expectations, as shown by the limited revisions over the last 90 days.

Earnings Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

Spok has a strong record of delivering on earnings. In the most recent release for Q4 2023, EPS beat by $0.10 or 14.93%.

Management has essentially guided the business to be flat year-over-year, with the midpoint of revenue and earnings guidance close to 2023 performance. As earnings are released, the first thing I will look for is whether they are over or under and, more specifically, how the two businesses are performing.

2024 Guidance (SPOK Investor Relations)

Valuation

I updated my ongoing DCF analysis to incorporate 2024 guidance and new trends.

I made the following key assumptions:

Spok delivers on the mid-point of their 2024 guidance

Near-term revenue growth of 5% based on healthcare industry forecast

Near-term expense growth of 4% based on healthcare industry forecast

Long-run growth rate of 3% hedging down industry forecast

10% discount rate assuming 7% return with 3% risk premium as an established player with stable returns to investors

This model yields a price target of $18.20, 22% upside from today's pricing.

SPOK DCF (Data: SA; Analysis: Author)

Since this analysis used the mid-point of guidance, I wanted to double-check the low end of guidance to ensure there was a margin of safety. At the low-end of guidance the same methodology yields a price target of $16.40, still 10% above current pricing.

Wall Street is equally bullish on the stock with a price target of $18.00, 21% upside from today's pricing.

SPOK Wall Street Rating (Seeking Alpha)

The quant rating also recommends a strong buy with A grades nearly across the board.

SPOK Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

Software Growth Needs To Outpace Wireless Decline

From my perspective, Spok's biggest challenge is growing the software business faster than the legacy wireless business declines. For reference, the midpoint of management guidance shown above for 2024 assumes that moderate growth in the software business is offset by declines in wireless, resulting in essentially flat revenue year over year.

The market opportunity is certainly there. Spok only has a 26% market penetration, and 55% of their customers only use wireless services. It is also reassuring to see that the sales team is working in the right areas, as the highest penetration is with the largest hospital systems.

Spok Software Market Opportunity (SPOK Investor Relations)

Medical software has also benefitted from strong tailwinds. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9%, while above both Spok's current expectations and what the business needs to deliver above its current valuation.

Global Medical Software Market (Acumen Research)

The downside risk is that wireless falls faster than expected and Spok is not able to shed fixed costs fast enough. Based on continued earnings discussions about the trends in wireless as well as a growing client roster for software that will drive revenue up over the next few years, I feel this risk is well mitigated.

Verdict

While many investors and fellow analysts have soured on Spok and the price growth has fallen behind the market, I believe this is a solid and undervalued business with growth opportunities already showing in the financials and costs well managed.

At the mid-point of management guidance, the price target provides 22% upside (in line with Wall Street at 21%) and at the low end there is still 10% upside according to my model. Despite risks from the declining wireless business, I expect solid performance in 2024 and maintain my buy rating.