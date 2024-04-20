PM Images

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” – Ben Graham

Now that we are in the second quarter of 2024 and Q1 earnings results are being reported, we are experiencing a market correction for the S&P 500 as the index falls below 5000 for the first time since February 21. The NASDAQ index lost 5% this week alone with several big losers including SMCI dropping -23% today, NVDA lost -10%, and NFLX down -9% after reporting pretty good earnings but announcing that they will no longer report subscriber numbers.

On the other hand, Voya funds issued a press release today announcing an increase in the distribution for 5 different Voya funds. Those five funds impacted include IDE, IGA, IGD, IHD, and IAE. The changes are summarized in the table in the press release, which also indicates a change from a quarterly to a monthly distribution for the 4 funds that were not already monthly.

While the change in distribution for IDE was the largest with a 31% increase, IGA offers the best value in my opinion with an increase of 29%, bumping up the annual yield to 12%. Meanwhile, the IGA fund trades at a discount to NAV of -13.5%. With its global equity, covered call strategy, I rate the Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGA) a Strong Buy at the current market price of $8.53 as of April 19, 2024.

For retired or soon to retire income investors like me, a closed end fund that offers a steady monthly high yield distribution creates a stream of income that can be grown into a river of cash to support your needs and wants when you no longer have a paycheck coming in. This passive income stream allows you to sleep better at night knowing that no matter what the price of the fund does (within reasonable limits) the cash will appear in your account each month.

Why the Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund?

The IGA fund offers a unique opportunity to purchase a monthly income stream that now yields 12% annually (after the May increase), or 1% of your investment each month. That means that if you were to buy $10,000 worth of IGA shares before May 1 you will receive a distribution payment of $100 in your account on the payment date, May 15, and every month thereafter. You can then either reinvest some or all of that $100 cash distribution to buy more shares of IGA to increase your future income or use some or all of that cash to cover living expenses.

In my case, IGA is one of about 50 different holdings that I currently own in my Income Compounder portfolio. I take some distributions as cash and wait for opportunities like this one to purchase discounted shares of high yield CEFs to generate additional income from future distributions. This recent announcement from Voya suggests that this is now an opportune time to start a new position in IGA if you do not already have some, or to add to your existing position if you do own shares already. IGA offers a diversified fund of global value stocks and covered calls designed to generate a high level of current income with a secondary goal of capital appreciation.

IGA Fund Strategy

As explained in the IGA Strategy Brief document the fund is an actively managed global equity fund that utilizes call options to optimize returns.

Combines an actively-managed quantitative equity investment strategy with a call writing option strategy to create a diversified portfolio with enhanced total return potential and strong downside capture over a full market cycle.

It does that by utilizing a proprietary multi-factor stock selection model that narrows the target universe of global stocks and then narrows that universe down to a strategic allocation that is dynamically managed to maximize total return while limiting downside risk. The fund does not utilize leverage.

The result is a fund that has delivered reasonable performance of more than 8% annually over the past 3 years, more than 7.25% over the past 5 years, and about 6% CAGR over the last 10 years.

While those numbers may not knock your socks off, those are decent returns considering the various bear markets and changing interest rate environments over the past 10 years. Another perspective on past performance of the IGA fund is illustrated by examining annual returns by year. Like most equity funds, 2021 was an exceptional year for IGA following the Covid drop of 2020 and then 2022 was a horrible year, followed by an average year in 2023. So far in 2024 the returns have been below average but on track to deliver better than average returns now with an increase in the distribution.

The value-oriented nature of the IGA fund holdings is one reason for the lackluster YTD performance. Up until this week at least, growth stocks were the market darlings and value stocks have been lagging in the stock market recovery that began around the beginning of November 2023.

Value versus Growth Investing

According to Fidelity’s growth vs value discussion, the differences between growth and value investing can be summarized by comparing the risk/reward profiles of stocks. Growth stocks tend to be “more expensive” and riskier but also have the potential for greater returns. Value stocks are “less expensive” and less risky. Value stocks also tend to pay dividends, further enhancing returns while capping upside potential in exchange for reduced risk.

Value investing is about finding diamonds in the rough - companies whose stock prices don't necessarily reflect their fundamental worth. Value investors seek businesses trading at a share price that's considered a bargain. As time goes on, the market will properly recognize the company's value and the price will rise. Additionally, value funds don't emphasize growth above all, so even if the stock doesn't appreciate, investors typically benefit from dividend payments. Value stocks have more limited upside potential and, therefore, can be safer investments than growth stocks.

According to renowned value investors, Oakmark, comparing value vs growth in September 2023, growth outperformed value for the decade ending in 2021, when value took the lead for a while in 2022. Then in 2023, growth took over again and value took the back seat heading into the end of last year and continuing into early 2024. Now in mid-April, it appears that growth investors may have seen their exuberance ending this week and value is looking good again.

The optimists who buy exciting businesses regardless of price have been on quite a run, resulting in today’s unusually wide spread of P/E ratios. Just as we recommend that investors rebalance their exposure to stocks and bonds after periods of extreme performance—selling what went up to buy what went down—we think investors should do the same for investment styles. Following strong outperformance, selling some high P/E stocks to buy low P/E stocks might both reduce your risk and increase your expected return.

From the IGA fund Q423 management commentary, the outlook for 2024 suggests that inflation and not the Fed’s changes (or lack of) to interest rates will be the primary determinant of stock performance.

In our view, the side effects of the pandemic shock have mostly subsided, and inflation is the final piece of the puzzle. We view the recovery not as a classic business cycle, but as an economy trying to normalize following a natural disaster. First came the government-mandated lockdowns and the bust. Then came the re-openings and the effects of mega-policy stimulus. Lastly came the 180-degree reversal in monetary policy. Inflation peaked in June 2022 at 9.1%, which means that most of the disinflation we have seen since then has had little to do with Fed policy. We believe that disinflation could continue (and may intensify) over the next 18 months. Corporate earnings are accelerating as the U.S. consumer remains healthy and corporate fundamental factors are sound.

According to Morningstar, value may take the lead over growth in 2024. Unless interest rates do get cut, growth stocks have reached a high premium valuation compared to value stocks and are unlikely to outperform in a slow growing economy.

At the end of 2023, value stocks were the cheapest compared to other areas of the market. That was especially true in the small-cap value category, which carried an average price/fair value ratio of 0.84% at the end of the year, implying a discount of 16% for the category. This is part of why Morningstar chief U.S. market strategist Dave Sekera calls the value category the “best opportunity” for investors right now. Large-cap value stocks hovered close to their fair values at the end of the year, while large-cap growth stocks carried a 15% premium.

IGA Portfolio Holdings

The IGA fund currently holds about 247 individual stocks that amount to $158.7 million in net assets as of 3/31/24. The top 10 holdings are shown as of that date on the fund’s website and include several well-known and highly regarded blue chip value stocks. All IGA portfolio holdings are published monthly if you would like to review the entire list.

Even if it is not obvious by looking at the top holdings in the fund, the sector weightings lean toward a value orientation with majority holdings in Financials, Health Care, Industrials, and Consumer Staples.

When looking at market sectors from an equity perspective, the trends in performance YTD compared to one-year returns indicates a subtle change in leadership. Energy has risen to the top while Technology (XLK) has dropped to near the bottom based on YTD returns. Communication Services, Financials, and Industrials are all maintaining their lead while Healthcare and Utilities still struggle to catch up and Real Estate remains a laggard. Consumer Staples is starting to show signs of a positive turnaround.

Earnings results reported thus far for Q1 back up this view with positive results from the financial and healthcare sectors with at least 70% of S&P 500 stocks that have reported thus far reporting earnings and/or revenues that beat estimates.

IGA Comparison to ETW

There are a handful of CEFs that use a similar covered call strategy to IGA. For example, some of the Eaton Vance funds are worthy of consideration. Probably the most similar in terms of a global equity fund that uses a covered call option strategy is Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW), although ETW is more tech-heavy and growth-oriented than IGA. Both funds now pay monthly and the distribution yield for ETW is about 10% after announcing a recent increase in that fund’s dividend, compared with IGA now yielding 12%. At the current market price, ETW trades at a discount of -12.6% to NAV versus the -13.5% discount that IGA offers.

Recent past performance indicates that IGA outperformed on a total return basis over the past year even with the lower dividend amount that was previously paid quarterly.

IGA Return of Capital Considerations

If you are interested in the tax considerations of ROC included in the fund’s distributions, the end of the IGA fiscal year was February 28, 2024. For the fiscal year from March 1, 2023, to 2/28/24, IGA paid quarterly distributions of $0.197, and the amount of ROC included for the full year was estimated at about 53.6% as shown in this table from the March 15 dividend declaration.

For those investors new to CEFs or who are concerned about the fund covering its distribution, ROC is an accounting term and may be an indication of income received from options premiums or other sources of income that were not derived from capital gains or net investment income such as dividends paid by the underlying portfolio holdings. While IGA employs a managed distribution policy, some distributions may include a return of invested capital as a portion of the distribution if the realized NII and capital gains were not enough to cover the payout. In that case you would see a reduction in the NAV of the fund.

With the change to a monthly distribution, it is possible that the amount of ROC may increase in the short-term, especially if the market correction continues to the downside and short-term capital gains are limited. Obviously, the portfolio managers would not have increased the distribution by nearly 30% if they were concerned with distribution coverage.

Summary: Now is a Great Time to Buy IGA

If you are an income-oriented investor seeking a high yield monthly income from a global equity fund that has a large cap value tilt, IGA is worthy of consideration. Offering some diversification from the more growth-oriented covered call equity funds such as those available from Eaton Vance, or other large cap growth funds such as QQQ, the IGA fund offers a managed distribution that now yields 12% annually after the recent 29% raise in the distribution.

At the current market price IGA is trading at a discount of about -13.5% to NAV and that discount is likely to close as investors buy up shares to capture that high yield income. And if the fund were to start trading at a premium to NAV, shareholders who reinvest shares of IGA each month will receive a discount up to 5% for doing so, as explained in the DRIP policy from the fund’s Annual Report:

If, on the payment date for any Dividend, the closing market price plus estimated brokerage commissions per Common Share is equal to or greater than the NAV per Common Share, the Plan Agent will invest the Dividend amount in Newly Issued Common Shares on behalf of the participants. The number of Newly Issued Common Shares to be credited to each participant’s account will be determined by dividing the dollar amount of the Dividend by the NAV per Common Share on the payment date; provided that, if the NAV is less than or equal to 95% of the closing market value on the payment date, the dollar amount of the Dividend will be divided by 95% of the closing market price per Common Share on the payment date. If, on the payment date for any Dividend, the NAV per Common Share is greater than the closing market value plus estimated brokerage commissions, the Plan Agent will invest the Dividend amount in Common Shares acquired on behalf of the participants in Open-Market Purchases.

While the current market correction we are experiencing could negatively impact the market price of the fund in the short term, the long-term opportunity to add to your monthly income stream is compelling. I own shares of IGA in my Income Compounder portfolio and intend to add more if the price dips below $8.50.