Blackrock: An Attractive Setup To Buy A Globally Leading Franchise

Apr. 20, 2024 8:09 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stock
Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • BlackRock outperformed estimates in Q1 2024, as the world's leading investment franchise saw its revenues, operating earnings, and AUM grow by 11%, 18%, and 15% YoY, respectively.
  • Buoyed by these robust results and positive management outlook for FY 2024, BlackRock is well-positioned for significant earnings growth.
  • My optimism for revenue/ earnings growth acceleration is fueled by a revitalized bull market, which is expected to boost asset management levels and expand fee income.
  • All things considered, I see a compelling entry point for this high-quality asset management franchise,currently trading at a 15x projected 2025 P/E ratio, according to data collected by Refinitv.
  • Anchored on a residual earnings framework, my calculation calls for a fair implied target price of $880/ share,suggesting approximately 15% upside to fundamentals. "Buy".

Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) delivered a strong Q1 2024 performance, beating analyst consensus estimate on both topline and earnings. During the first quarter, Blackrock's revenues, operating earnings, and assets under management increased by 11%, 18%, and 15% YoY. Reflecting on strong Q1 results, paired with confident management commentary on

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

