Are dividend stocks coming back en vogue? That's a narrative being spun by strategists at BofA Global Research. They feel that with more than $6 trillion of cash on the sidelines in money market mutual funds, and with the Fed perhaps beginning to cut interest rates later this year, that dry powder may tiptoe back onto the risk curve, but in a prudent way. That could help yield-focused blue-chip equities. But not all large-cap dividend ETFs are created equal.

I reiterate a hold rating on the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD). While the high-dividend factor has the best momentum of all US equity factors in the last month, as illustrated below, SPYD remains a risky portfolio today. Its technical situation, however, shows some signs of life.

1-Month Factor Performances: High Dividend Yield Leading

Additionally, investors can increasingly find rising dividend companies. Wall Street Horizon reports that the start to 2024 has seen more firms increasing their payouts compared to year-ago levels.

Dividend Increase Announcements on the Rise

For background, SPYD tracks the performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index. It offers a low-cost option to investors seeking both dividend income and potential capital growth. The ETF focuses on the top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the S&P 500 Index, focusing on firms with high dividend yields. SPYD can serve as a core fund for building a diversified portfolio across asset classes, according to the issuer.

SPYD is up 10% since I last reviewed the fund; +13% with dividends included. Of course, that was back near the market lows of October 2023. Since then, SPYD’s assets under management has swelled from $6 billion to $6.5 billion, suggesting that the increase has come more from market appreciation rather than investor inflows. Its trailing 12-month dividend yield is now 4.7%, a slight decrease from Q4 last year.

With a low annual expense ratio of just seven basis points, it is an efficient way to gain exposure to the highest-yielding equities in the SPX. SPYD’s momentum grade is still soft, though, at a C+ rating while its risk grade is rather weak. The ETF’s liquidity metrics are favorable, however, given high volume of more than 1.1 million shares daily over the past 90 days and a median 30-day bid/ask spread of only three basis points.

SPYD has also turned more expensive compared to six months ago. The 1-star, Bronze-rated fund by Morningstar now spots a 14.5 price-to-earnings ratio – about three turns more expensive than its valuation last October, though it is about 5 P/E points below the S&P 500’s earnings multiple. SPYD remains distinctly a value fund with low-quality earnings. Volatility has been to the low side lately and there is a significant angle to mid-cap equities.

SPYD: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Making SPYD so risky right now is that the Real Estate sector commands a high 26% of the total allocation. That is up from 21% in Q4 2023. All the while, Real Estate has been exceptionally weak on a relative basis, and very poor on an absolute basis in the last few months.

The fund ends up being a big wager on cyclical, value, and even some defensive areas of the S&P 500. Thus, any alpha from tech-related sectors would almost certainly result in severe underperformance from SPYD.

SPYD: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seasonally, I pointed out that the October and November stretch was particularly bullish for SPYD when analyzing historical trends. That proved prescient as the ETF rallied hard during the first half of the fourth quarter last year after notching a low in late October.

SPYD: Decent Seasonal Trends Through July

The Technical Take

With a more expensive portfolio and even more weight in the small and volatile Real Estate sector, SPYD’s chart has some encouraging features. Notice in the graph below that shares recently broke out from a downtrend resistance line that began in Q2 2022. What’s more, the long-term 200-day moving average has turned positive in its slope with price finding some support at that level back in February. With a series of higher highs and higher lows since late October, the bulls have found their footing.

But take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph. It printed a bearish divergence to price at the most recent multi-month high in SPYD. That technical development led to a quick retest of the 200dma – and so far, so good.

Overall, with the high dividend factor grabbing momentum in the last handful of weeks, SPYD’s chart has some bright spots to consider.

SPYD: Downtrend May Be Broken, But Weak RSI, 200dma Support

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a hold rating on SPYD. With a low cost and decent chart, its portfolio is quite risky right now and is more pricey compared to late last year. I would like to see other sectors emerge in the fund’s weight to offer some diversification benefits.