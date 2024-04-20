Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netflix: I Am Cashing Out

Apr. 20, 2024 9:50 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX) StockSPOT5 Comments
Summary

  • Netflix shares have returned close to 200% since July 2022, but following Q1 2024 results I am downgrading the stock to "Sell"
  • Despite strong results for the first quarter, I am concerned about Netflix growth outlook, while I also believe that shares are trading at a premium to fair value.
  • Multiple factors are expected to impact 2024 commercial momentum negatively, including a shift to lower-priced plans as well as geographical shifts in Netflix's growth upside.
  • Netflix's decision to stop reporting quarterly membership and ARM figures starting from Q1 2025 is worrisome, as the move is perceived as a likely effort to obscure disappointing numbers.
  • For investors looking to gain exposure to the streaming narrative, I argue that Spotify should be the preferred pick over Netflix.

Netflix, Spotify, Podcasts and other cellphone Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Netflix shares (NASDAQ:NFLX) have returned close to 200% since I have advised investors to buy the dip back in July 2022. In a nutshell, I argued that

[...] Netflix will continue to grow attractively for years

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.99K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

