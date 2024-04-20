Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ensemble Capital - IDEX Corp: A Mundane Company Ready To Fire On All Cylinders

Apr. 20, 2024 9:10 AM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX) StockTDG, HEI, DHR, ITW, HEI.A
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.85K Followers

Summary

  • IDEX is not well-known is because it sells decidedly mundane, typically niche parts and technology.
  • We believe, however, that IDEX is among a class of companies that can outperform via acquisitions.
  • IDEX has proven its ability to generate attractive returns from acquisitions in the past, and this could bode well for its chance to further compound shareholder value.

Dual extruder 3d printer printing a black model, idex technology

Reflexpixel/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

IDEX Corp (NYSE:IEX)

One of Ensemble’s newer positions is IDEX Corporation. IDEX is not a well-known company, and we believe it has the chance to be recognized as

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.85K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About IEX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IEX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IEX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News