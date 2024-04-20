Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

White Brook Capital - PetIQ: Guidance And Street Estimates Are Too Conservative

Apr. 20, 2024 9:35 AM ETPetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) Stock
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.85K Followers

Summary

  • Recent dynamics favor PetIQs more cost effective products and services.
  • The Company has been a solid acquirer, initially acquiring large business to expand capability, but more recently finding tuck-in acquisitions that PetIQ can plug into its business.
  • White Brook agrees with the Company's focus on growth given the opportunity set ahead, but would like to see focus on investment returns institutionalized in the incentive structure.
  • PetIQ should be valued like a high growth consumer packaged goods company that trades at a greater than 2x multiple than PETQ.

Close up of mixed-breed puppy

visualspace/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Overview

Consensus

2023

2024

2025

EV/Sales

0.7x

0.7x

0.6x

EV/GP

3.1x

2.9x

2.7x

EV/EBITDA

7.5x

7.1x

6.4x

P/E

12.7x

12.5x

10.8x

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.85K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About PETQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PETQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PETQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News