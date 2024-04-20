Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

White Falcon Capital - Endava: Has The Culture, Scale And Competencies To Succeed

Apr. 20, 2024 10:40 AM ETEndava plc (DAVA) StockACN1 Comment
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.86K Followers

Summary

  • Endava detracted ~350 bps from performance this quarter and was down 40% after it reported earnings in February.
  • We see a favorable backdrop for businesses like Endava with rising investments in technology, growing trends in outsourcing, and the emergence of new technologies.
  • We believe the risk-reward is favorable for an increased allocation to Endava.

AFI Park office buildings - Bucharest

lcva2

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Our laggard Endava has detracted ~ 350 bps from performance this quarter. Endava was down 40% after it reported earnings in February. This was a 3% position before this decline, but

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.86K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About DAVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DAVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DAVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News