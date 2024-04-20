Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Westamerica Bancorporation: Market's Overreaction Creates Opportunity

Sheen Bay Research
Summary

  • WABC's balance sheet growth seems difficult this year because of a tough regional economic environment.
  • The margin will suffer this year because of interest rate cuts and sticky deposit costs.
  • I’m expecting earnings to dip by 10.8% year-over-year in 2024.
  • Despite the earnings outlook, the dividend appears secure. WABC is offering a decent dividend yield of 3.8%.
  • The year-end target price suggests a high-single-digit upside.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco on Fourth of July 2022

Takako Hatayama-Phillips

Earnings of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:WABC) will most likely decline this year because of a lackluster growth of the balance sheet and a decline in the net interest margin. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $5.40 per

Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

