PM Images

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is one of the most popular business development corporations (BDC) on Seeking Alpha, with 72,800 followers. MAIN is the 7th largest BDC by net assets ($2.48 billion) and the 5th largest by market cap ($4.05 billion), yet it's the 2nd most followed BDC on Seeking Alpha behind Ares Capital (ARCC) with 77,060 followers. I started a position in MAIN when it was trading in the mid-30s in May of 2022, and since then, my initial investment has increased by 31.18%, and I have generated an additional 16.50% from its distributions. MAIN has continuously delivered for its shareholders, and while the distribution has increased and special income continues to be returned, its share price is reaching a valuation that continues to make less sense to me. Momentum is something that I don't fight, and shares of MAIN could certainly continue higher, but if it rides Q1 earnings into the $50 range, I would really need to consider exiting my position. MAIN has turned into an investment that is delivering capital appreciation and significant income, and at a certain point, I need to think about locking in the gains. I would have no problem holding my shares if shares of MAIN retrace as it pays a healthy monthly distribution, but if the valuation continues to be stretched, I would seriously consider an exit.

Seeking Alpha

Following up on my previous article about MAIN

Since my first article on MAIN, which was published on May 24th, 2022 (can be read here) shares have appreciated by 35.53% compared to the S&P 500, climbing 25.97%. When the dividends are factored in, MAIN's total return increases to 54.12%. I wrote my last article about MAIN on August 29th, 2023 (can be read here), and since then, it's climbed 21.38% while its total return has been 26.87% compared to 12.07% for the S&P 500. I had previously discussed why I was still sticking with MAIN, despite it trading at a large premium to its net asset value (NAV). I wanted to provide an update on my investment thesis because I am starting to plan an exit strategy. I think the macroeconomic environment is favorable for BDCs, but unless MAIN grows its NAV considerably, it's going to be hard for me not to lock in the gains.

Seeking Alpha

Risks to investing in MAIN

MAIN is a BDC that focuses on lower-middle market solutions and private credit solutions. The lower middle market for businesses is often neglected by larger financial institutions. This causes them to seek financing arrangements, whether by selling an equity stake in the business or taking on debt through BDCs. The companies that MAIN lens to have a weighted average EBITDA of $27.2 million. CME Group has updated their Fed Watch Tool, and there is only a 42.7% chance that a rate cut will occur by the end of the July FOMC meeting. This is problematic for MAIN because 28% of their loans issued are floating rate debt. If the rate environment stays higher for longer or if the Fed actually walks back its talk of rate cuts and takes them higher because inflation continues going the wrong way, it could put an enormous amount of pressure on the underlying companies throughout its portfolio. The rate environment is a double-edged sword for MAIN, and they have done a terrific job threading the needle, but if something in the economy breaks, it's likely to start with the smaller companies that MAIN is lending to. There is a lot of economic uncertainty at the moment, and MAIN could be negatively impacted by a recession or a higher rate environment, as it would put unwanted pressure on its underlying companies. Any investors looking at MAIN need to consider the risks associated with rates and consider the potential for loan defaults or MAIN's equity stakes being marked down if the average EBITDA from its underlying companies deteriorates.

CME Group

MAIN has been a strong investment and why I would want to add to my position if shares retraced

While I am a shareholder of MAIN and have done well on the investment, I do think the valuation has become stretched a bit. This certainly doesn't mean I am bearish on the company; quite the opposite, if Q1 earnings come in strong and, for some reason, shares retrace I would want to add to my position. There are a lot of things I like about MAIN. Its management team has done an excellent job at creating value for its shareholders and could continue to generate more value going forward. While the interest rate environment is something to keep an eye on, it's been a catalyst for MAIN, allowing it to increase the coupons on its debt instruments over time. MAIN's lending segment has significantly increased the yield from its loan portfolio throughout the years. At the end of Q1 2021, MAIN had a weighted average annual effective yield of 8.7% in the private loan segment. At the end of 2023, this increased to 13%, and 95% of the private loan portfolio was secured debt. This has allowed MAIN to drive additional net and distributable investment income, which has been the foundation for the dividend increases and special dividends MAIN has delivered to its shareholders.

A higher for longer rate environment may be on the horizon, and even if the Fed does start to cut rates in 2024, their long-term approach may change, and getting back to a rate environment of 300 bps could be extended. 63% of MAIN's interest coupon is 13% or higher, whether fixed or floating. There is 30% fixed at 12%, with 7% at 10% or lower. If we get a higher for longer rate environment, which looks more feasible than at the beginning of the year, then MAIN will have an opportunity to not only add new loans at higher yields but refinance maturing loans at higher yields. The current weighted average duration is 3.1 years as loans generally have a 5-year term, which means that some loans could be rolling off over the next 12 months and have a coupon rate of 10% or lower. With the potential for these loans to be rolled out at a higher yield for another 5-year maturity period, it will allow MAIN to protect its weighted average effective yield of 13% and even increase it. There is also a chance that MAIN is able to continue expanding its loan portfolio and utilize of the income to make new equity investments that generate investment income and increase the NAV at the same time.

Main Street Capital

If we get a retracement in shares, this is a management team I want working for me. Since 2007, MAIN has increased its NAV, distributable net investment income, and dividends significantly. Shareholders have benefited from $40.56 of dividend income being declared through Q2 2024 since its IPO in 2007. The monthly dividend has grown 118% since inception, and MAIN continues to pay a supplemental dividend. In 2023, shareholders received $0.95 in additional dividend income, and MAIN has already paid $0.30 per share in special dividend income in 2024. Between the lower and middle market investment strategy and the private loan portfolio, MAIN could continue driving additional investment income and keep the supplemental dividends flowing for the rest of 2024 and potentially into 2025. They may also be in a position to provide a significant increase to the base monthly dividend. If MAIN comes out with strong Q1 and 2024 guidance, I will be eager to add more to a retracement because this is a management team that knows how to drive value out of their investment portfolio.

Main Street Capital

I am planning an exit strategy at around $53 unless the underlying fundamentals drastically change and cause the valuation to become more reasonable

I originally invested in MAIN for the monthly dividend income and felt that the investment could also lead to capital appreciation. Currently, I am up 31.18% without factoring in the 16.50% of dividend income that was generated. MAIN has moved so much that I have to seriously think about an exit strategy, and at $53, I would need to lock in the gains unless the NAV dramatically increased. The reasons why $53 would be my breaking point is because the dividend yield would not exceed 5.5% without the special dividends, and the price to NAV would exceed 1.8x. There are just more attractive income investments at that point, and I would seriously have to question how much further MAIN's momentum could take it before others decide to exit and create a sell-off. Since I want to own more, I am not interested in selling yet, and would be happy to add around the $40 level, but if it keeps going up, it will be hard for me to hold the position unless the NAV increases.

Here is how I am looking at the metrics as I compared MAIN to the following BDCs:

Ares Capital (ARCC)

Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC)

Barings BDC (BBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC)

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

MAIN currently trades at a 63.08% premium to its NAV, which is the highest in its peer group. The peer group average is a 1.89% premium to NAV, and only 1 other BDC trades above a 10% premium. I could maybe give it a pass if MAIN was generating the most net investment income, but it's not. MAIN generated $339 million in net investment income over the TTM, the 5th largest amount in the peer group behind PSEC, OBDC, FSK, and ARCC. While MAIN trades at a 63.08% premium to its NAV, it trades at 11.94 times its net investment income, while the peer group average is 8.28 times. The valuation is stretched, and if it hits $53 per share the premium will be over 80% to its NAV based on the last filing, which is too rich for me to ignore. At that point, I would lock in my gains and wait for a retracement to get back in, and I would probably put the capital to work across ARCC, FSK, and OBDC.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Excluding the special dividends, MAIN yields 6.05%, which is below the peer group average of 9.91%. While the income has been growing, I can get a larger yield from some larger BDCs that I feel are more attractively valued. When both OBDC and ARCC exceed 9% and FSK exceed 13%, it's hard to look past them, especially as they all trade below 10 times their net investment income. MAIN's momentum suggests that it's going higher, and it could very well be in a higher-rate environment. From an income perspective, MAIN doesn't look as appealing to me with a sub 5.5% yield.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

MAIN is my best-performing BDC, and I think it's a phenomenal company, but even phenomenal companies can get ahead of themselves. I am holding the line, and I am happy with MAIN's performance since I added it to the portfolio. If shares retrace back to the $40 level, I will happily add to my position as I believe MAIN has the ability to roll some of its loans and increase the weighted average yield of its debt, which would open up options for additional investments and special dividends. While I still believe in MAIN's bull thesis from an operating perspective, I think the share price has gotten ahead of itself. At $53, the investment won't make sense to me anymore unless the NAV and net investment income increase considerably, and I will likely lock in my gains and look for a more attractive point to add MAIN back to my portfolio. I am looking forward to their upcoming earnings and will provide a future update when we have more economic data and new numbers from MAIN to review.