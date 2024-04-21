Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ducommun: Management Expects Margin Expansion And Revenue Growth

Apr. 21, 2024 2:36 AM ETDucommun Incorporated (DCO) Stock
The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
711 Followers

Summary

  • Although Ducommun's commercial aerospace business faced substantial headwinds given the beginning of the pandemic, demand from the market has continued to recover in recent years.
  • On April 16, 2024, Ducommun's board rejected an unsolicited, non-binding indication of interest from Albion River LLC offering $60 in cash per share.
  • Ducommun's board feels the offer doesn't fully reflect the company's Vision 2027 plan where the company sees meaningful adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and continued revenue growth.
  • I rate Ducommun a 'Buy' and I would own it in a diversified portfolio given the company's growth potential and relatively attractive valuation with forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.18.

Apprentice aircraft maintenance engineers with supervisor in maintenance hangar

Monty Rakusen

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is a company that provides manufacturing solutions for customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets.

In terms of business segments, Ducommun has two core businesses, an electronic systems business that accounted for 57% of

This article was written by

The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
711 Followers
The Panoramic View is dedicated to covering the latest developments in the market with a particular focus on dividend stocks and stock movements. PM for questions

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News